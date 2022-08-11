Read full article on original website
Why Global-E Online Shares Are Surging Today
Global-E Online Ltd GLBE reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 52% year-on-year to $87.31 million, beating the consensus of $83.46 million. Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) rose 64% Y/Y to $534 million. Service fees revenue grew by 86.3%, and Fulfillment fees increased by 32.6%. Non-GAAP gross profit increased 77% Y/Y to...
Why Greenbox Shares Traded Higher Today
Greenbox POS GBOX appointed J. Drew Byelick as the CFO effectively immediately. In conjunction with the appointment, Ben Chung, the CFO, resigned effective August 16. Most recently, Byelick was CFO at Aero Components. Greenbox clocked 9.2% revenue growth to $7 million in Q2, beating the consensus of $5.7 million. The...
Jupiter Wellness Registers 400% Jump In Q2 Revenue
Jupiter Wellness Inc JUPW reported a second-quarter FY22 sales jump of 400% year-on-year, to $3 million, versus $0.6 million last year. The operating expenses for the quarter declined 55% to $1.9 million. Net loss for the quarter narrowed to $(1.4) million versus $(4.2) million last year. "I am pleased to...
Elbit Systems Shares Slip On Q2 Profit Miss
Elbit Systems Ltd ESLT reported second-quarter FY22 revenue of $1.3 billion, a slight increase of 0.08% year-over-year, beating the consensus of $1.26 billion. The adjusted gross profit was $345.9 million, compared to $346.6 million in 2Q21, and the margin was 26.5%, down 10 bps. The adjusted operating income was $103.3...
Recap: Agora Q2 Earnings
Agora API reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Agora beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.2. Revenue was down $1.35 million from the same period last...
Ahead Of Tesla Share Split, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested In Amazon, Alphabet Before Their 2022 Stock Splits Would Be Worth Today
Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25. Expectations are that the stock will trade up in the run-up to the split. Incidentally, two other big techs - Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG recently split their shares. Does the post-split trading in these stocks have any read across for Tesla?
Membership Collective's Earnings Outlook
Membership Collective MCG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Membership Collective will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16. Membership Collective bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Target's Earnings Outlook
Target TGT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Target will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73. Target bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
iAnthus Reports Losses, Q2 Revenue Drops 20% YoY
IAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ITHUF IAN Q2 2022 revenue was $43.5 million, a sequential increase of 2% from Q1 2022 and a decrease of 20% from the same period in the prior year. Q2 2022 Financial Highlights. Gross profit of $19.7 million, a sequential decrease of 13% when compared to...
Analyzing Rani Therapeutics Short Interest
Rani Therapeutics Hldgs's (NASDAQ:RANI) short percent of float has risen 14.29% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 266 thousand shares sold short, which is 1.6% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 6.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Analyst Ratings for Veeva
Within the last quarter, Veeva Sys VEEV has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 11 analysts have an average price target of $225.27 versus the current price of Veeva Sys at $229.62, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 11 analysts...
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Technology Sector
GSE Systems GVP - P/E: 2.8. GSE Systems saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.16 in Q1 to $-0.06 now. This quarter, Kulicke & Soffa Indus experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $1.95 in Q2 and is now $2.09. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.28%, which has decreased by 0.01% from last quarter's yield of 1.29%.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
On Tuesday, 37 stocks hit new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Elanco Animal Health ELAN. Reshape Lifesciences RSLS was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low. BIT Mining BTCM saw the...
Here's Why Marathon Oil Shares Are Nosediving
Marathon Oil Corporation MRO shares are trading lower by 5.51% to $22.74. Shares of energy companies at large are trading lower Monday morning as oil prices drop following soft China factory data, which has pressured demand outlook. What Happened?. Industrial production grew by 3.8%, slightly lower than the 3.9% figure...
Radian Group: Dividend Insights
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Radian Group RDN. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 20 per share. On Friday, Radian Group will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 20 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Takes Another Bite Of Apple, Boosts Energy Holdings, Cashes Out Of Verizon: What 13F Filing Reveals
Warren Buffett-owned Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.’s (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) portfolio saw some noteworthy and a few other nominal changes in the second quarter, according to the company's 13F filing. Apple Stake Increased: Berkshire had 894.8 million shares of tech giant Apple, Inc. AAPL at the end of the second...
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Netflix 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Netflix NFLX has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 24.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.85%. Currently, Netflix has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion. Buying $1000 In NFLX: If an investor had bought $1000 of NFLX stock 20 years ago, it...
XPEL Director Trades $10.13M In Company Stock
Mark Adams, Director at XPEL XPEL, reported a large insider sell on August 15, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Adams sold 125,000 shares of XPEL. The total transaction amounted to $10,125,616. XPEL...
Expert Ratings for Roivant Sciences
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Roivant Sciences ROIV stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
The Parent Company Q2 Revenue Almost Halves YoY, Net Loss Also Deepens
TPCO Holding Corp. GRAM GRAMF released Tuesday its. second-quarter financial results with revenue of $27.4 million, missing the Yahoo Finance Average analyst estimate of $33.23 million. Compared to the same period of 2021, revenue declined 49% from $54.2 million. Q2 2022 Financial & Operational Highlights. Net loss and comprehensive loss...
