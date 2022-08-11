ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Global-E Online Shares Are Surging Today

Global-E Online Ltd GLBE reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 52% year-on-year to $87.31 million, beating the consensus of $83.46 million. Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) rose 64% Y/Y to $534 million. Service fees revenue grew by 86.3%, and Fulfillment fees increased by 32.6%. Non-GAAP gross profit increased 77% Y/Y to...
Why Greenbox Shares Traded Higher Today

Greenbox POS GBOX appointed J. Drew Byelick as the CFO effectively immediately. In conjunction with the appointment, Ben Chung, the CFO, resigned effective August 16. Most recently, Byelick was CFO at Aero Components. Greenbox clocked 9.2% revenue growth to $7 million in Q2, beating the consensus of $5.7 million. The...
Jupiter Wellness Registers 400% Jump In Q2 Revenue

Jupiter Wellness Inc JUPW reported a second-quarter FY22 sales jump of 400% year-on-year, to $3 million, versus $0.6 million last year. The operating expenses for the quarter declined 55% to $1.9 million. Net loss for the quarter narrowed to $(1.4) million versus $(4.2) million last year. "I am pleased to...
Elbit Systems Shares Slip On Q2 Profit Miss

Elbit Systems Ltd ESLT reported second-quarter FY22 revenue of $1.3 billion, a slight increase of 0.08% year-over-year, beating the consensus of $1.26 billion. The adjusted gross profit was $345.9 million, compared to $346.6 million in 2Q21, and the margin was 26.5%, down 10 bps. The adjusted operating income was $103.3...
Recap: Agora Q2 Earnings

Agora API reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Agora beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.2. Revenue was down $1.35 million from the same period last...
Ahead Of Tesla Share Split, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested In Amazon, Alphabet Before Their 2022 Stock Splits Would Be Worth Today

Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25. Expectations are that the stock will trade up in the run-up to the split. Incidentally, two other big techs - Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG recently split their shares. Does the post-split trading in these stocks have any read across for Tesla?
Membership Collective's Earnings Outlook

Membership Collective MCG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Membership Collective will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16. Membership Collective bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Target's Earnings Outlook

Target TGT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Target will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73. Target bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
iAnthus Reports Losses, Q2 Revenue Drops 20% YoY

IAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ITHUF IAN Q2 2022 revenue was $43.5 million, a sequential increase of 2% from Q1 2022 and a decrease of 20% from the same period in the prior year. Q2 2022 Financial Highlights. Gross profit of $19.7 million, a sequential decrease of 13% when compared to...
Analyzing Rani Therapeutics Short Interest

Rani Therapeutics Hldgs's (NASDAQ:RANI) short percent of float has risen 14.29% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 266 thousand shares sold short, which is 1.6% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 6.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Analyst Ratings for Veeva

Within the last quarter, Veeva Sys VEEV has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 11 analysts have an average price target of $225.27 versus the current price of Veeva Sys at $229.62, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 11 analysts...
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Technology Sector

GSE Systems GVP - P/E: 2.8. GSE Systems saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.16 in Q1 to $-0.06 now. This quarter, Kulicke & Soffa Indus experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $1.95 in Q2 and is now $2.09. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.28%, which has decreased by 0.01% from last quarter's yield of 1.29%.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

On Tuesday, 37 stocks hit new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Elanco Animal Health ELAN. Reshape Lifesciences RSLS was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low. BIT Mining BTCM saw the...
Here's Why Marathon Oil Shares Are Nosediving

Marathon Oil Corporation MRO shares are trading lower by 5.51% to $22.74. Shares of energy companies at large are trading lower Monday morning as oil prices drop following soft China factory data, which has pressured demand outlook. What Happened?. Industrial production grew by 3.8%, slightly lower than the 3.9% figure...
Radian Group: Dividend Insights

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Radian Group RDN. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 20 per share. On Friday, Radian Group will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 20 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
XPEL Director Trades $10.13M In Company Stock

Mark Adams, Director at XPEL XPEL, reported a large insider sell on August 15, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Adams sold 125,000 shares of XPEL. The total transaction amounted to $10,125,616. XPEL...
Expert Ratings for Roivant Sciences

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Roivant Sciences ROIV stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
