Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Radian Group RDN. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 20 per share. On Friday, Radian Group will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 20 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO