WVU offensive line prepares for blitzing Pitt defense
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Assistant Head Coach and Offensive Line Coach Matt Moore said today that there are 8 players that are ready to go ahead of the September 1st matchup against Pitt. The Backyard Brawl is a season opener unlike many others in all of college football this season. With that in mind, a Pitt team that loves to blitz has Moore and his front line treating every day in Fall camp like it’s opening night.
WVU offensive line fueled by Mountain State natives
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - With the Backyard Brawl fast approaching, the offensive line for the Mountaineers has been a talking point. Three players: Zach Frazier, Doug Nester and Wyatt Milum are from West Virginia. As Milum reflected on his recruitment, he noted the reasons why he stayed in West Virginia...
Jordan Brewster named to Preseason All Big-12 Women’s Soccer Team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Fifth year senior Jordan Brewster was named to the Preseason All Big-12 Team Monday. The North Canton, Ohio native was WVU’s lone selection for this year’s preseason team. She has been named to the team for four consecutive years. She’s established herself as one of the premier defensive players in all of the Big 12. That’s in part due to her helping the Mountaineer defense record 11 shutouts in 2021. Nine of those shutouts came in the regular season - the best for WVU since 2017.
Sunday Sit Down: Mountain State Lacrosse Club President Jay Rodgers
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountain State Lacrosse Club was created back in February 2020, “Well I’d say five, six years ago, we had several kids in the area, girl mainly that were playing club lacrosse for a Pennsylvania team and they did that for three, four five years and they learned a lot, got to go to a lot of amazing places, some excellent coaching and things like that but they were kind of missing that playing for their state, the whole idea was just to grow the game, grow the game of lacrosse, give the opportunity for girls and boys to be able to play and play more than just the short spring season,” said Mountain State Lacrosse Club President Jay Rogers.
Gilmer County Titans look to continue playoff success
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Gilmer County Titans return to the field this season after a huge win in the playoffs last year. The team shocked the state, upsetting the number one seed as the 16th seeded team. With that in mind, the team is looking to build on recent historical success.
WVU fan day gives Mountaineer faithful a chance to meet the team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It was fan day in Morgantown Saturday for Mountaineer football fans. 1500 people were in attendance to meet the team and get autographs from their favorite players. For some fans, Morgantown is home, but for the freshman class of 2022, the first football matchup is one for the ages.
Grafton Bearcats plan to rally behind new head coach Mickey Foley in 2022
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Grafton Bearcats enter this season following a playoff run under the final year of head coach Rich Bord. Of course, that means there’s a new coach at the helm - Mickey Foley - but he’s not a traditional first year head coach. “I...
Glenville State kicks off fall 2022 semester
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University students marked the first day of fall 2022 semester classes on Monday. Last week, new students took part in New Pioneer Orientation, a program designed to help them create meaningful connections, become familiar with policies and procedures at Glenville State, connect with the caring and dedicated professionals across campus and become informed of the services the institution provides.
Six W.Va. students receive Hazel Ruby McQuain Graduate Scholarship
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Hazel Ruby McQuain Graduate Scholarship is helping six students continue their graduate studies because of their dedication to bettering West Virginia. The scholarship program honors the legacy of its late namesake, Hazel Ruby McQuain, a businesswoman and benefactor devoted to community development in Morgantown and...
MCSO: Morgantown man still missing, no leads in investigation
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It has been two weeks since a 39-year-old neurologist went missing. John Lawson Magruder, of Morgantown, was reported missing on July 27. He was last seen in the Morgantown area, and believed to be in the Coopers Rock area, authorities said in the days after he went missing.
Joanne (Yerace) Knapton
Joanne (Yerace) Knapton, 85, of Fairmont passed away peacefully on August 13, 2022, at United Hospital Center surrounded by her family. She was born July 1, 1937, in Fairmont, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Nicholas C. Yerace and Anne Cinalli Yerace. Joanne married the love of her life, A. David Knapton, on September 24, 1960, and together they spent 48 years before his passing in 2009. Joanne was the beloved mother of son, David M. Knapton and wife, Crystal, of Rock Lake, Fairmont, and daughter, Dianne M. Snodgrass and husband, Robert, of Quiet Dell, Mt. Clare. She was the proud grandmother of Jessica Knapton Efaw and husband, Kevin, of Grafton, Robert N. Snodgrass and wife, Jessi, of Windermere, Florida, Jobey D. Knapton of Los Angeles, California, Christina Snodgrass Rebelo and husband, Lawrence, of Bridgeport, and Nicholas D. Snodgrass of Quiet Dell, Mt. Clare, and great-grandmother of Bowie, Rizer, and Crimson Efaw. Joanne is also survived by brother Joe Yerace and sister Agatha Cavrich and husband, George, and families of Fairmont. Joanne graduated from St. Peter’s and Fairmont State College and retired in 1999 from Monongahela Power Company. She cherished her many friendships from her career at Monongahela Power Company. She was a very special mother and grandmother. She loved sports and following her grandchildren’s many sporting events over the years, as well as being an avid follower of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers, and the WVU Mountaineers. She was a devout Catholic and member of the former St. Peter’s, Immaculate Conception, St. Anthony’s, and All Saints Catholic Churches. She enjoyed playing the organ and piano for many years. We would like to thank Dr. David Tingler and his entire staff, as well as the nurses and staff at United Hospital Center, WVU Medicine Home Health, and WVU Medicine Hospice for their kindness, which will never be forgotten. The family would also like to thank Bobby and Jeannie Hunt for all of their love and care they gave our mother for many years. You will not be forgotten. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Wednesday August 17, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, 317 East Main Street in Bridgeport, before a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with Father Walter Jagela as Celebrant. Interment will be in the Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Fairmont. Online condolences may be made to the family at domicofhinc@aol.com.
Norma Jean Richmond Arthur
Norma Jean Richmond Arthur, 94, of West Milford, WV, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Seminole County, Oklahoma, on September 26, 1927, a daughter of the late Jeremiah Webster and Blanche Cochran Richmond. She was married on January 9, 1988, to Robert “Bob” Arthur who resides at their home in West Milford. Mrs. Arthur is also survived by three children, Marsha Lynne Romine of Lost Creek, John Phillip Self and wife Donna of Louisville, KY, and Joseph Eric Self and wife Kim of Corydon, Indiana; 10 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Teresa Jean Pullen. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family having been preceded in death by several brothers and sisters. Mrs. Arthur received her nursing degree in Louisville, KY, and worked at several area hospitals. Upon moving back to WV, she worked for several years in nursing until her retirement from the Louis A. Johnson Veterans Administration Hospital in Clarksburg. She was a member of the West Milford United Methodist Church where she previously had played the organ. Family and friends may call at the West Milford United Methodist Church, 713 Main Street, West Milford on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the church on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Bonnie Starkey presiding. Interment will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family and www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
James Ford Carpenter
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - James Ford Carpenter, 72, formerly of Weston, WV passed away in the comfort of his home in Parkersburg on Thursday, August 11, 2022. James was born in Weston on May 2, 1950, a son of Evelyn Mardell Cayton Moneypenny and the late Cecil Ford Carpenter. He was also preceded in death by his step-father, Kenneth Lee Moneypenny; and one brother, William “Bill” Moneypenny. In addition to his mother, Evelyn Moneypenny, forever cherishing their memories of James are his two children: James Carpenter and wife, Tracie, of Parkersburg, and Lori Williams and significant other, Tim Adams, of Belpre, OH; two brothers: Ronnie Carpenter and wife, Peggy, of Winchester, VA, and Chuck Moneypenny and wife, Tina, of West Union; four grandchildren: Makayla Miller and husband, Austin, Halee Williams, Olivia Carpenter, and Drew Williams; one great-grandchild, Adalyn Miller, and several nieces, nephews, and friends. After graduating from Lewis County High School in 1968, James enlisted with the United States Marine Corps. He worked for over twenty years as an Iron Worker for Local 787 in Parkersburg. James was Christian by faith and was a member of the Weston Masonic Lodge #10 A.F. & A.M. He enjoyed shooting guns and hunting deer. What James loved most was being a Papaw to his grandchildren who will miss him dearly. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bob Alfred officiating. Interment will follow at Lewis County Memorial Gardens in Weston. All are invited to a gathering at Lamberts Winery following the services.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, appreciate the service of James Ford Carpenter and it has been our honor and privilege to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
Midland Elementary gets ready to head back to school on August 17
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Midland Elementary students got a taste of what the new school year would be with a night full of activities. Families were able to meet with the teachers. There was a Photo Booth for students to take pictures with friendsas well. Principal Teena Wallace said she...
Stormed drains backed up in Buckhannon
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - With recent flooding, storm drains are backed up in Buckhannon. Due to recent flooding, storm drains have been clogged with debris and other material in Buckhannon, but it’s not necessarily mother nature’s fault. Sanitary Superintendent Ethan Crosten says not to blow or cut any...
Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, Aug. 15
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses active risk management. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Clara Agnes Primm McCann
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clara Agnes Primm McCann, 87, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at United Hospital Center.She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on February 20, 1935, a daughter of the late Charles and Carman Quinaut Primm.She was married on May 17, 1956, to Eugene E. McCann, who preceded her in death on June 20, 2017, after 61 years of marriage.Mrs. McCann is survived by four children, Charles L. McCann of Clarksburg, Bruce E. McCann of Clarksburg, Melissa L. McCann of Clarksburg, WV, and Jason B. McCann and spouse Tyson of Grafton. She was grandmother to 10 grandchildren, Charles, Jamie, Heather, Ashley, Amber, Bea, Patty, Jacob, Ayden, and Isaiah; and a multitude of great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Charles Edgar Primm of Illinois.In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Teresa J. McCann.Mrs. McCann was a graduate of Washington Irving High School, and was a telephone operator with C & P/AT&T. She was a member of Quiet Dell United Methodist Church. She was a dedicated wife and mother and had a strong faith in God.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the Bridgeport Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
Donna Marie Craven
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Donna Marie Craven 61, of Clarksburg, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at United Hospital Center with her daughter Eva by her side.She was born in Vermont on May 7, 1961, a daughter of the late Mary Patton.Surviving are two daughters, Christina Craven of Clarksburg and Eva Sprouse and husband Josh of Clarksburg; five grandchildren, Nikita, Abigail, Thomas, Jeffrey and Colie; two great grandchildren, Noah and Luna. Also surviving are three sisters, Linda Patton and fiancé Billy Lauer, Cindy Dick and husband Wayne, and Betty Cossabone and husband Mike; and several nephews, Cordell, Johnathan and Austin. She also leaves behind her pride and joy her cats, Harley and Hunter.She was also preceded in death by her sister, Sherry Craven and two infant brothers.Donna worked for the Arc of Harrison County for many years. She enjoyed her job and being with the clients daily made her very happy. She loved shopping and spending time with her family. Donna had a great personality and when she was with her grandchildren or her participants at work, she was full of happiness. She loved them all so very much. She will be missed so much!Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Bryant Bailey presiding.Honoring her wishes, she will be cremated following the service. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.
Ritchie Co. Schools looks to fill vacancies in the district
RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ritchie County Schools is coming off of a year where it ranked eighth in the state for reading, science and math assessments. Including the high school and elementary schools ranking fifth and sixth, respectively. However, superintendent Jim Brown says that the district is looking to...
Beverly Ann Matheny
Beverly Ann Matheny, 71, of Bridgeport passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg on November 13, 1950, a daughter of the late Henry F. and Jeanne Alice Cunningham Lyon. She is survived by her husband, Rick L. Matheny, whom she married on March 25, 1977. Also surviving are three daughters, Ashley Edgell and her husband Jason of Bridgeport, Erin Vaughn and her husband Dave of Good Hope and Kacey Brozenick and her husband Toby of Bridgeport; seven grandchildren, Jackson and Scarlett Edgell, Arelynn Vaughn, and Quinn, Ruby, Sylvia, and Teagan Brozenick; and two brothers, Steve Lyon and his wife Fran of Lancaster, OH and Scott Lyon and his wife Cathy of Bridgeport. Mrs. Matheny attended the Grace Baptist Church in Bridgeport. She loved the Lord and taught her children and grandchildren about our Christ family. Beverly was a selfless and devoted wife, Momma and Mawmaw and had a radiant smile. She was a sweet, humble woman who appreciated the simple things. She enjoyed every minute surrounded by friends and family and spending time in her Tennessee home. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Thursday from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 11:00 am with Pastor Jeff Vaughn officiating. Interment will be in the Green Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
