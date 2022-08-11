The St. Cloud COP House is partnering with St. Cloud Subaru, Centrcare and Mayo clinic to give back and start the school year off right for grade school aged kids. The St. Cloud Police Department says you can come get a free backpack filled with school supplies with child from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the COP House located at 600 13th Street South in St. Cloud.

