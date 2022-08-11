Read full article on original website
5th Avenue and St. Germain Close for Common Roots Festival
The Common Roots festival is closing a few St. Cloud roads this weekend. The City of St. Cloud says to be aware that 5th Avenue and West St. Germain Street will have closures Friday and Saturday. On Friday August 19th, West St. Germain Street will be closed between 5th and...
St. Cloud COP House Hosting Back to School Drive This Thursday
The St. Cloud COP House is partnering with St. Cloud Subaru, Centrcare and Mayo clinic to give back and start the school year off right for grade school aged kids. The St. Cloud Police Department says you can come get a free backpack filled with school supplies with child from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the COP House located at 600 13th Street South in St. Cloud.
Registration Open Now for October’s Special Youth Hunt
Through August 19th, those ages 12 to 15 at the time of the hunt can register for a special youth hunting weekend taking place October 20-23. The Minnesota DNR says there is a limited number of permits for each hunt and adults must accompany youths during these hunts. In several...
