Fort Worth, TX

dallasexpress.com

North Texas’ Will Zalatoris Gets 1st PGA Win

Will Zalatoris, the 25-year-old DFW-native golfer, secured his first PGA Tour victory on Sunday, knocking off Sepp Straka in a three-hole playoff at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis. After several near wins, Zalatoris is no longer the highest-ranked golfer on the PGA Tour without a victory. Zalatoris was...
DALLAS, TX
concreteproducts.com

Holcim steers Lattimore, sister Texas brands under corporate banner

Holcim US is uniting its Texas brands—Lattimore Materials, Tarrant Concrete, Colorado River Concrete—under the Holcim banner, alongside the producer’s Midlothian cement plant south of the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. The regional rebrand will advance “big ideas and innovations to build progress for people in the Lone Star State,” yet maintain the existing teams and products responsible for unmatched customer satisfaction, management notes.
DALLAS, TX
bvmsports.com

Top 10 Texas QBs for 2022 HS football season

AUSTIN, Texas (BVM) – It’d be a tough task to find high school football better than the product that exists in the Lone Star State. With three teams in the Preseason MaxPreps Top 25, there will be plenty of high-end talent taking the field this fall in the state of Texas.
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

‘Father’ of Mesquite Rodeo Dies, 96

Neal Gay, known as “the father” of the Mesquite Rodeo, died on Thursday at the age of 96. “Neal was a truly legendary rodeo leader who played a pivotal role at the #FWSSR for decades. His legacy lives on through his hardworking and dedicated family,” tweeted Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo organizers.
MESQUITE, TX
Tom Handy

Democrat O’Rourke Visits North Texas to Gain Blue Votes

If Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke wants to win governor, he has to get some voters to change sides, which some haven’t done for years, possibly since Ronald Regan was president in the early 1980s. O’Rourke knows this will be a tough race against Republican Governor Greg Abbott, so he started his campaign across Texas to visit 59 towns over 49 days.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

This Fort Worth BBQ Joint Just Set a Guinness World Record

If you’ve stepped outdoors in the last month, you know that it’s far too hot to stay outdoors. That’s why humans invented air conditioning. But a trio of Fort Worth pitmasters recently threw caution to the wind (or in this case, sun) and grilled their way to a new Guinness World Record.
FORT WORTH, TX
KSAT 12

Video shows bobcats playing in fairway at North Texas golf course

A North Texas man who typically witnesses quiet games of golf from his backyard caught a rare sight last week. Brian Hughes, who lives in Plano near the Brian Hughes Gleneagles Country Club, said he saw a female bobcat and her three kittens playing near a fairway. Hughes captured a...
nypressnews.com

The Weeknd’s Sold-Out Dallas Concert Was a Visual Masterpiece

On Sunday night, fans packed AT&T Stadium in Arlington for The Weeknd’s sold-out North Texas stop on his After Hours Til Dawn tour. The Canadian singer released his fourth studio album, After Hours, in March 2020. Two years later, to commemorate a new, postpandemic era, he dropped a fifth album, Dawn FM, where he muses on life, family and love.
CBS DFW

Residents of a North Dallas neighborhood worry about new DART rail construction

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas leader worries that new construction work on DART's new rail line could pose a public safety risk to thousands of residents. Work officially began on Aug. 15 on a tunnel that's part of the Silver Line Regional Rail Project that will significantly alter traffic flow on Hillcrest Road, a popular north-south corridor. Over the next few weeks and months, Hillcrest Road will, at times, be reduced to one lane or shut down entirely so DART can complete the rail line that will link Collin County to DFW Airport. How much that will affect emergency responders and traffic in...
DALLAS, TX

