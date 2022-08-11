ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trubisky to start vs. Seattle

By Anderley Penwell
 4 days ago

LATROBE, Pa. (WTAJ) — In a press conference on Thursday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced Mitch Trubisky will start at quarterback for Saturday’s preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Trubisky’s start this weekend does not guarantee he will be the starter during the regular season.

Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph will also get reps against Seattle.

“We’ve got every intention of playing the three quarterbacks,” said Tomlin. “How much is to be determined. I wasn’t going to be blowing in the wind regarding the quarterback rotation. We’ve been thoughtful about giving guys an opportunity to work in different groups. Our intentions are to play them this first time out the way we started this process.”

