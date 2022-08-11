ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Less time to enjoy Wichita splash pads, pools

By Laura McMillan
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Parks & Recreation is cutting back hours and closing some Wichita splash pads and swimming pools . The City of Wichita said it is because of a staff shortage and because children are returning to school.

Splash pads closing for the season

These splash pads are closing Monday, Aug. 15:

  • Fairmount
  • Lincoln
  • Old Town
  • Osage

Swimming pools closing for the season

  • Harvest — Last day open is Friday, Aug. 12
  • Minisa — Last day open is Sunday, Aug. 14

Splash pads new hours

These splash pads will continue to operate through Sept. 30, but they will have shorter hours during the work week:

  • Boston
  • Buffalo
  • Edgemoor
  • Evergreen
  • Linwood
  • Riverside

The new hours will be 4 p.m.-8 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays. The splash pads will keep regular hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.

Swimming pools open weekend days only

Beginning next week, these pools will be closed during the work week and will only be open one day on weekends:

  • Aley — Open on these Saturdays: Aug. 20, 27, and Sept. 3
  • College Hill — Open on these Sundays: Aug. 21, 28, and Sept. 4
  • McAfee — Open on these Saturdays: Aug. 20, 27, and Sept. 3
  • Orchard — Open on these Sundays: Aug. 21, 28, and Sept. 4

On the days the pools are open, their hours will be 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wichita Parks & Recreation said to check its Aquatics website before heading to splash pads or pools to see if there are any other changes between now and the end of the season.

