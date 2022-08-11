Ragin’ Cajun men’s basketball go head-to-head in Asheville Championship

ASHVILLE, Nc. (KLFY) – The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will go head-to-head against East Tennessee State, Elon University, and Harvard University in this year’s Asheville Championship basketball tournament.

KemperLesnik announced today that the four teams will face off on November 11 and 13 at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, NC.

“Through the Asheville Championship, we are able to bring early season basketball to the Blue Ridge Mountains where fans are hungry for quality match-ups to kick-off the season,” Tournament Chairman Dave Odom said.

In addition to the college basketball action, the tournament is part of the “Going Pro in Sports” program, which is aimed to enhance the current curriculum, deliver practical training in sports professions, and open new career opportunities for the students of the Asheville community.

“The ‘Going Pro in Sports’ program is truly a unique opportunity for our students that has a passion for sports marketing and the career opportunities along with it,” said Career and Technical Education director for Buncombe County Schools Taylor Baldwin.

She continued, “students will get valuable, hands-on experience as they learn about what it takes to execute a collegiate basketball tournament like the Asheville Championship.”

The Ragin’ Cajuns first matchup will be against Harvard at 6 p.m. EST on Nov. 11. East Tennessee State and Elon will face off that same day at 8:30 p.m. EST.

The third-place game will take place on Sunday at 2 p.m. EST, and tip-off for the Championship game will be at 4:30 p.m. EST on Sunday.

The Asheville Championship will air on ESPN+ on Friday, Nov. 11, and on ESPNU on Sunday, Nov. 13.

More information can be found on the Asheville Championship website .

Braket courtesy of KemperLesnik

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.