Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Lawyers representing Strauss victims argue to overturn the dismissal of their casesThe LanternCincinnati, OH
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Related
Saints Training Camp Practice Day 15: Notes and Observations
Tuesday saw the Saints and Packers join up for practices. Here's what went down in Green Bay.
numberfire.com
Ravens say J.K. Dobbins (knee) continuing to improve
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is continuing to improve from his knee injury, per head coach John Harbaugh. Dobbins is recovering from an ACL tear that happened in August of last year. “He looked good,” Harbaugh praised. “He’s kind of back on track, and I thought he looked a little better than he did before. So, he continues to improve, and we’ll see where it goes.” The Ravens activated Dobbins from the PUP list on August 8 and there is optimism that they will have him available for Week 1 against the New York Jets. Gus Edwards -- who also tore his ACL before the 2021 campaign started -- isn't expected to be ready for the Ravens' opener, so Mike Davis could wind up being the primary back to start the season.
numberfire.com
Saquon Barkley expected to see 'huge workload' from Giants
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is expected to have a "huge workload" this season, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN. Raanan points to the lack of depth behind Barkley as a primary reason for the large volume, as well as the strength of the Giants' offensive line and the likelihood of being involved in the passing game. "Barkley has looked the best he has in years," Raanan writes. "Both quarterback Daniel Jones and [head[ coach Brian Daboll used the word "explosive" to describe what they've seen. And it matches what is out there on the field every day." If Barkley returns to his elite rookie form, he could wind up being one of the steals of the draft at his current ADP (RB12).
NFL・
numberfire.com
Antonio Gibson practices with Commanders punt team, third-stringers
Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson practiced with the punt team and third-string offense on Tuesday. Gibson reportedly finished out practice with the first-string offense, but this is an ominous development after he fumbled in Washington's preseason opener and played into the second quarter next to Taylor Heinicke. Third-round rookie Brian Robinson, who played with the starters following Gibson's fumble, was previously being used on the punt team instead of Gibson. The starting situation will be something to monitor when the Commanders play against the Kansas City Chiefs in their second preseason game on Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Robbie Grossman in Braves' Sunday lineup
Atlanta Braves outfielder Robbie Gorssman is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Grossman is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Marlins starter Braxton Garrett. Our models project Grossman for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 10.0...
numberfire.com
Adam Frazier starting for Mariners Monday night
Seattle Mariners infielder/outfielder Adam Frazier is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Frazier is getting the nod at second base, batting sixth in the order versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. Our models project Frazier for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.0...
numberfire.com
Darick Hall held out of Phillies' lineup Monday
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Darick Hall is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Mike Minor and the Cincinnati Reds. Hall will take a seat after going 3-for-17 (.176) over the last five games. Alec Bohm will shift to designated hitter while Edmundo Sosa starts on third base and bats seventh.
numberfire.com
Reds' Albert Almora Jr. batting sixth on Sunday
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Albert Almora Jr. is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Almora Jr. will start in left field on Sunday and bat sixth versus right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Cubs. Matt Reynolds returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Almora Jr. for 8.3...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Michael Papierski catching for Reds Monday
The Cincinnati Reds will start Michael Papierski at catcher in Monday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Papierski will handle home plate and bat ninth Monday while Austin Romine takes a seat. Our models project Papierski for just 4.9 fantasy points in today's game. FanDuel has set his salary at $2,100...
numberfire.com
Bo Bichette sitting for Toronto on Sunday
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Bo Bichette is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Bichette will move to the bench on Sunday with Whit Merrifield starting at second base. Merrifield will bat seventh versus right-hander Shane Bieber and Cleveland. numberFire's models project Merrifield for 7.0...
numberfire.com
Cedric Mullins moving to Baltimore bench Monday
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays. Mullins is out of the order for the second time in three games after he went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts a day earlier. Ryan McKenna will take over in center field and at the top of the order.
numberfire.com
Travis d'Arnaud (leg) catching for Braves Monday
The Atlanta Braves will start Travis d'Arnaud (leg) at catcher for Monday's game against the New York Mets. D'Arnaud is back at catcher Monday after missing the last week with a lower leg injury. He'll bat seventh while William Contreras moves to designated hitter and Marcell Ozuna takes a seat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Aaron Hicks hitting last for Yankees Monday
The New York Yankees will start Aaron Hicks in centerfield for Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Hicks will handle centerfield Monday and hit out of the ninth spot while Tim Locastro takes a seat. Our models project Hicks, who has a $2,300 salary on FanDuel, to score 7.9...
numberfire.com
Chas McCormick moving to Houston bench Monday
Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Johnny Cueto and the Chicago White Sox. McCormick will move to the bench after starting against left-handers the last two games. Yordan Alvarez will shift to left field while Trey Mancini takes over at designated hitter. Yulieski Gurriel will return to first base and the No. 2 spot in the order.
numberfire.com
Rougned Odor out of Orioles' Monday lineup
Baltimore Orioles infielder Rounged Odor is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays. The Orioles omitted Odor from the lineup following five consecutive starts. Terrin Vavra will take over on second base and bat eighth. Vavra has a $2,200...
numberfire.com
Nolan Jones not in lineup for Guardians' Game 2 Monday
The Cleveland Guardians did not include Nolan Jones in their lineup for Monday's second game against the Detroit Tigers. Jones will sit out the second leg of Monday's doubleheader with the Tigers while Jose Ramirez takes over at designated hitter and Tyler Freeman joins the lineup at third base, hitting ninth.
Comments / 0