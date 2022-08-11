Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is continuing to improve from his knee injury, per head coach John Harbaugh. Dobbins is recovering from an ACL tear that happened in August of last year. “He looked good,” Harbaugh praised. “He’s kind of back on track, and I thought he looked a little better than he did before. So, he continues to improve, and we’ll see where it goes.” The Ravens activated Dobbins from the PUP list on August 8 and there is optimism that they will have him available for Week 1 against the New York Jets. Gus Edwards -- who also tore his ACL before the 2021 campaign started -- isn't expected to be ready for the Ravens' opener, so Mike Davis could wind up being the primary back to start the season.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 HOURS AGO