ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baytown, TX

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houstonstringer_com

HPD: Police chase turns deadly when suspected drunk driver loses control of the vehicle in north Houston

A police chase turned deadly Tuesday morning when police when Houston Police say a driver lost control of his vehicle in the 10500 Block of West Montgomery. Assistant Chief Belinda Null with the Houston Police Department Criminal Investigations Command stated in a media briefing that the suspect was observed by Houston Police Officers driving without any lights on around 12:43 a.m. on August 16, 2022. The officers then attempted to make a stop, suspecting it was a D.W.I. and put their lights on in an attempt to get the driver's attention and pull the driver over.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Baytown, TX
Baytown, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Heavy Traffic#Police#Golf Cart#Property Crime#N Main
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KHOU

Driver dies, suspects on the run after hit-and-run crash, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple suspects are on the run following a hit-and-run crash that left a driver dead, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened Saturday evening on the Beaumont Highway near the San Jacinto River. Witnesses told deputies that a Dodge pickup truck tried...
KHOU

At least 6 injured following multi-vehicle crash on Eastex Freeway, police say

HUMBLE, Texas — At least six people were injured following a crash on the Eastex Freeway near Rankin Rd. that shut down the southbound lanes for several hours on Sunday. Both the Houston and Humble Police Departments said those injured in the crash were transported to the hospital, but don't have an update on their conditions at this time. Another person was reported to be trapped in the crash.
HUMBLE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Reward offered: Who killed Dashawn Celestine?

HOUSTON – A family is searching for answers in the death of their loved one who was shot and killed in mid-July. The family, in addition to Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division, need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Dashawn Celestine.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy