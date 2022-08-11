Read full article on original website
HPD: Police chase turns deadly when suspected drunk driver loses control of the vehicle in north Houston
A police chase turned deadly Tuesday morning when police when Houston Police say a driver lost control of his vehicle in the 10500 Block of West Montgomery. Assistant Chief Belinda Null with the Houston Police Department Criminal Investigations Command stated in a media briefing that the suspect was observed by Houston Police Officers driving without any lights on around 12:43 a.m. on August 16, 2022. The officers then attempted to make a stop, suspecting it was a D.W.I. and put their lights on in an attempt to get the driver's attention and pull the driver over.
‘This is absolute insanity’: Dozens of ATVs, 4-wheelers, dirt bikes swarming Houston streets cause road disturbance, complaints to HPD
A Montrose woman had to stop and pull over on the side of Alabama Street after being surrounded by ATVs and dirt bikes while on her way to the grocery store Sunday. “This is absolute insanity,” she said in a video she recorded during the encounter. “Nobody can go anywhere.”
Brazoria County deputy injured while trying to stop shoplifter, officials say
The deputy only had minor cuts, due to him trying to break the window of the suspect's vehicle.
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on I-10 begged drivers for help, HPD says
Officers received calls about a woman begging for help on the side of the East Freeway. Now, they're looking for a driver who took off after the crash.
Caught on camera: Recognize this guy? Suspected thief, store employee fight over stolen pressure washers
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect who fled the scene after stealing from a southwest Houston home improvement store and fighting with an employee who tried to stop him. According to police, on August 8 at around 1:30...
Suspect accused of hitting man on scooter charged with intoxication manslaughter, authorities say
GALVESTON – A suspect is in custody after reportedly hitting and killing a man while the man was operating a scooter in Galveston on Sunday, according to police. Yordany Ferrer, 35, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter. Police said his bond was denied. According to investigators, the crash occurred...
2 men in critical condition following possible gang-related gunfight, police say
HOUSTON — Two men are in critical condition after a possible gang-related shootout, according to the Houston Police Department. The shootout happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex on Hillcroft Avenue near Bellaire Boulevard. Police said they don't know what led to the shooting, but that it...
Man charged with intoxication manslaughter after crash with victim riding scooter in Galveston
Investigators said the driver ran a stop sign and crashed into the scooter. The 53-year-old man on the scooter was ejected and landed on the windshield of a truck.
2 men shot, in critical condition in possible gang shootout in southwest Houston, police said
HOUSTON (CW39) — Two men are in critical condition after what police call a possible gang shootout at a southwest Houston apartment complex early Tuesday morning, police said. Just before 2 a.m., Houston police officers were called to the parking lot of a complex on the 6600 block of...
Suspect shot by deputy after shoplifting at Pearland store, authorities say
PEARLAND, Texas — A Brazoria County Sheriff's Office deputy shot a shoplifting suspect Sunday at a shopping center in the Pearland area, according to authorities. BCSO officials said they got a call about a person who was shoplifting at the Target in the Silver Lake shopping center. Authorities spotted...
Mail thief leaves homeowners in NW Harris County subdivision frustrated
Homeowners in a northwest Harris County neighborhood said they’re left frustrated after a thief broke into their mailboxes over the weekend. Suzanne Bathe is one of the dozens of homeowners living in the Crossroads Park subdivision that had her mail stolen from a mailbox pedestal Saturday. She said her...
15-year-old teen gunned down in Houston's Fifth Ward, police searching for suspects
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old was killed in Houston's Fifth Ward on Monday evening. Officials said the shooting occurred on the 2900 block of Brewster Street, just after 6:15 p.m. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found the teen shot in the torso. The...
Drive-by shooting leaves 15-year-old dead in northeast Houston neighborhood, HPD says
Detectives were looking at security video and interviewing witnesses. According to the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office, more than 30 kids have been shot and killed this year so far.
Driver dons bulletproof vest while leading HPD on chase in southwest Houston, police say
At one point, the suspect drove on the wrong side of the Beltway for a block and a half, before hiding in an office complex, police said.
Driver dies, suspects on the run after hit-and-run crash, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple suspects are on the run following a hit-and-run crash that left a driver dead, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened Saturday evening on the Beaumont Highway near the San Jacinto River. Witnesses told deputies that a Dodge pickup truck tried...
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting outside popular nightclub, police say
HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed, while two others were injured, following a shooting outside of a popular nightclub, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Monday outside of Heart on Washington Ave., near the Shepherd Drive intersection. Police said the victim...
Walmart Houston alert – police surround Walters Road store after reports of an ‘active shooter and suspicious package’
LAW enforcement has arrived on the scene at a local Walmart in Texas after reports of an active shooter situation and a suspicious package. The Walmart at 1960 & Walters in Houston, Texas is surrounded by the Houston Police Department as the situation unfolds, per Fox 3 News. Police are...
At least 6 injured following multi-vehicle crash on Eastex Freeway, police say
HUMBLE, Texas — At least six people were injured following a crash on the Eastex Freeway near Rankin Rd. that shut down the southbound lanes for several hours on Sunday. Both the Houston and Humble Police Departments said those injured in the crash were transported to the hospital, but don't have an update on their conditions at this time. Another person was reported to be trapped in the crash.
Reward offered: Who killed Dashawn Celestine?
HOUSTON – A family is searching for answers in the death of their loved one who was shot and killed in mid-July. The family, in addition to Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division, need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Dashawn Celestine.
HCSO: All clear given after bomb squad responded to suspicious item in north Harris County retail store
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad unit say the scene has been all clear after they responded to an unattended, suspicious item at a retail store on Saturday. According to HCSO Ed Gonzalez, the incident took place at 3450 FM 1960...
