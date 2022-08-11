ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caney, KS

City of Caney, Kan. under a water emergency due to issues at city’s water plant

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Mandatory water conservation City of Caney, Kan. under a water emergency due to issue at city’s water plant (adavino)

CANEY, Kan. — The city of Caney, Kan. is now under a water emergency due to continued issues at the city’s water plant.

A mandatory water conservation is in effect for residents. The city is asking residents to refrain from unnecessary water uses.

The city of Caney told FOX23 that the water plant is currently undergoing repairs, and they hope the repairs will be finished by Thursday night.

Caney, KS
