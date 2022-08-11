ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Game of Thrones GIF fills Twitter as Merrick Garland says he signed off on Trump raid

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed it was he who signed off on the raid at Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago leading to meme reaction with a famous Game of Thrones moment.

On Thursday, Garland hosted an impromptu press conference in response to the FBI's raid on Trump's home earlier this week.

Taking to a podium in Washington DC, Garland informed the public the Justice Department was looking to unseal the search warrant used to search Trump's home and confirmed he "personally approved" the decision to seek a warrant.

"Federal law, longstanding department rules, and our ethical obligations prevent me from providing further details as to the basis of the search at this time. There are, however, certain points I want you to know." Garland said.

"First, I personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant in this matter." Garland said.

Upon hearing his speech, Twitter was flooded with memes with a scene from Game of Thrones where Olenna Tyrell informs Jaime Lannister it was her who conspired to murder his son.


It's clear Garland hosted the press conference to combat the negative press and misinformation the FBI and Department of Justice received after Trump posted a statement to Truth Social calling the search 'not necessary' and an 'assault'.

The National Archives seized 15 boxes of materials from Mar-a-Lago containing documents from Trump's time in office.

"Let me address recent unfounded attacks on the professionalism of the F.B.I. and Justice Department agents and prosecutors. I will not stand by silently when their integrity is unfairly attacked. The men and women of the F.B.I. and the Justice Department are dedicated, patriotic public servants." Garland said.

"Every day they protect the American people from violent crime, terrorism, and other threats to their safety while safeguarding our civil rights. They do so at great personal sacrifice and risk to themselves. I am honored to work alongside them."

