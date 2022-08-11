Read full article on original website
Questions arise how Kansas will handle possible Missouri marijuana legalization
With recreational marijuana now on the ballot in Missouri come November, there is a growing question of how Kansas will respond.
Shootings in Emporia not related, police say
EMPORIA (KSNT) – Two separate shootings in Emporia appear to be unrelated, according to the Emporia Police Department. On Aug. 6, police responded to the intersection of 1st Street and Market after a residence at 202 E. 1st St. was hit by gunfire. A victim said he heard shots being fired between midnight and 2 […]
WIBW
Wyatt Hubert
A Lawrence man faces between 14 and 54 years in prison after a Douglas Co. jury convicted him of the rape of a then-17-year-old girl from Wichita. The NHRA is used to bringing big crowds to Topeka, and city leaders hope this year is no different. The three day event welcomes thousands of guests from out of town boosting Topeka’s economic growth.
WIBW
Relatives of murder victims testify as Dana Chandler retrial enters Day 7 Monday in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Day 7 of the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial got underway Monday morning at Shawnee County District Court in Topeka, and at the end of the day, testimony had been heard from nine different people, including one on video. Chandler was convicted in 2012 of the double-homicide...
KWCH.com
$230M project to improve commute on E. Kellogg set to start next June
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A recent pause in Kellogg construction didn’t last. In December, the heavily traveled east-west thoroughfare was briefly construction-free in Wichita for the first time many could remember. The work to improve the highway turned freeway kicks into high gear with an anticipated expansion project set to start next year.
WIBW
Wamego authorities search for runaway teen
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wamego Police Dept. is asking the public’s help to find a teen who ran away from home. Trinity is 15-years-old. Wamego Police say she left a home in Salina on Aug. 12, 2022. They describe her as a white girl, 5″2″ and last seen...
WIBW
Kansas Prep Zone: Washburn Rural
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The first day of high school practice is in the books, and 13 Sports checked in on Washburn Rural. The Junior Blues are coming off a strong 8-2 campaign in 2021, the most wins they’ve had since 2018. The Centennial League champions lost a good chunk of seniors but head coach Steve Buhler says they’re returning 17 of their 22 starters.
WIBW
RCPD joins agencies across KS in campaign against drunk driving
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - From August 20th through Labor Day, September 7th, the Riley County Police Department will be one of many agencies across Kansas participating in the “You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.” campaign aimed at removing impaired drivers from the roadways. According to the campaign, one...
WIBW
Man arrested on DUI after smashing into Topeka woman’s car with infant inside
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is behind bars after it was found that he was intoxicated when he smashed into an SUV occupied by a Topeka woman and her infant on Highway 40. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that just before 7:30 p.m. on...
WIBW
New home construction decreases in Wisconsin, but only in some urban areas
We began by reminding you of the redistricing hearing Thursday. Chapter 2 with the Mayors: Mike Padilla and Deputy Spencer Duncan. In this part, we discuss the Viaduct and the White Lakes Mall area. Examination begins of Provisional ballots to select a republican race nominee. Topeka & Shawnee County Public...
WIBW
$25K SUV reported stolen from Manhattan Hertz
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A $25,000 SUV was stolen from the Manhattan Hertz after it was not returned for nearly a month. The Riley Co. Police Department activity report indicates that around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, officers were called to the Hertz at 1826 Tuttle Creek Blvd. with reports of a theft.
WIBW
Emporia police investigating two unrelated shootings
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia Police Department is investigating two different cases of firearms being discharged at occupied dwellings. According to officials, between midnight and 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 6th, officers responded to the first call at the intersection of 1st and Market St. The house located at 202 E 1st was struck by gunfire.
WIBW
Kansas City gynecologist loses license after relationship with patient
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City gynecologist has lost his medical license after it was found he maintained a relationship with a patient and failed to keep proper medical records as he continued to see her as a patient. The Kansas Board of Healing Arts says it has indefinitely...
Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems
LAWRENCE — Flyers were posted around downtown Lawrence in April alleging the city released a “lie-filled response” to concerns about the movement of a homeless camp. The flyer said the city issued the response — in which the city claimed it followed protocol regarding homeless camps — because of the “pressure they’ve been receiving for […] The post Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Charges filed against Topeka man accused of multiple felonies
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced he has filed criminal charges against London Pike, 20, of Topeka on Monday. Aggravated Kidnapping (Level 1) Aggravated Robbery; Dangerous Weapon (Level 3) Aggravated Battery (Level 7) Aggravated Intimidation of a Witness or Victim (Level 6) On July 16,...
What sunflower fields are open in NE Kansas?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s officially sunflower season in Kansas. With the help of www.travelks.com, we have put together a list of sunflower fields in northeast Kansas that are open to the public. Each has its own growing period for sunflowers this fall which, for some, has already begun. Sunflowers only last around two weeks, so […]
WIBW
RCPD searches for information about stolen catalytic converter
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officers are searching for information about a catalytic converter stolen from a man’s car over the weekend. The Riley Co. Police Department activity report indicates that around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, officers were called to the 1100 block of Westport Dr. in Manhattan with reports of a theft.
KMBC.com
Shawnee, Kansas, City Hall struck by bullets
SHAWNEE, Kan. — Workers arriving at City Hall in Shawnee, Kansas, were in for an unfortunate surprise early Friday morning. They found a window and glass door both damaged from apparent gunfire. Police said officers were first called to a home in the 13400 block of Johnson Drive around...
Grandview woman identified as victim in drowning at Shawnee pool
A Grandview, Missouri woman has been identified as the victim in a possible drowning in Shawnee, Kansas.
WIBW
Man found lying in Elmwood Avenue roadway dead in homicide shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man found lying in the roadway on Elmwood Avenue Monday morning has died. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department stated officers responded to the 2500 block of Elmwood at 2 a.m. after someone called the department saying they heard gunshots and saw someone down in front of a residence.
