Free Wi-Fi to launch in five Fort Worth neighborhoods
The City of Fort Worth, in collaboration with technology company Cisco and digital services and solutions provider Presidio, is launching free CFW Neighborhood Wi-Fi access to five neighborhoods: Ash Crescent, Lake Como, Northside, Rosemont, and, coming this fall, Stop Six. City officials and community partners will gather to celebrate the launch at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St. in Fort Worth.
H-E-B confirms location of first store in Tarrant County — and it’s not Alliance
H-E-B is finally making its way into Tarrant County, the grocery chain announced Thursday. The San Antonio-based retailer known for its Texas brands, butter tortillas and local produce said it will build a new store in Mansfield, about 20 minutes south of Fort Worth. It will be the first confirmed H-E-B grocery store in Tarrant County.
What cities in DFW are getting H-E-B stores and when are they all opening?
The Dallas-Fort Worth area is getting several new H-E-B stores, according to the San Antonio-based grocery chain. Earlier this year, H-E-B announced that it would be opening stores in Frisco, Plano, Forney and Melissa. A store in McKinney also broke ground this year and is expected to open in 2023.
'It's heavy': Popular North Texas vegan restaurant Spiral Diner & Bakery closing its Dallas location
DALLAS — An iconic vegan restaurant is closing the doors to its Dallas location on Aug. 14. Spiral Diner & Bakery first opened its Dallas branch in 2007, becoming one of the first places to offer vegan options to restaurant-goers, during a time where meatless options were practically nonexistent in grocery stores or the service industry.
Lynch Legacy Realty Closes Record-Setting Deal For 1,495-Acre Dean Ranch Property
Lynch Legacy Realty Group announced that it has closed a record-setting, 1,495-acre deal with Fort Worth’s Dean Ranch. The deal was brokered by eXp Commercial, according to a news release. The total sale amount cannot be disclosed. Dean Ranch is located on the Fort Worth-Aledo border and has been...
Amore's Italian Restaurant now open in Lewisville
Amore's Italian Restaurant officially opened in Lewisville on Aug. 6. (Courtesy Amore's Italian Restaurant) Amore's Italian Restaurant officially opened Aug. 6, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant. The family-owned restaurant is located at 297 W. Round Grove Road, Ste. 160, Lewisville. Amore's Italian Restaurant serves pizza, homemade pasta, seafood, chicken and more. 469-702-2010. www.clover.com/online-ordering/amores-italian-restaurant-inc-lewisville.
Straight A's: Here are the top-rated school districts in North Texas
DALLAS — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released "accountability ratings" for all state public school districts and campuses, the first grades handed down by the TEA since the pandemic began. The ratings included A-F grades for several categories for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 campuses, and A-C overall...
As Housing Market Cools, Realtors See More Buyer-Friendly Trends Emerge
As housing demand continues to decline following the uptick in mortgage rates, realtors and lenders are seeing signs of hope for people who have struggled in the competitive homebuying market. "We've never seen a market like this in Collin County over the last 18 months," said Amy Zambrano, a realtor...
Check out the indoor pool at this Arlington home on the market for $2.5 million
The owner of this home in Arlington, Texas gets a very unique indoor pool. The Mediterranean-style home, on the market for $2.5 million, offers backyard views of meadows and creeks. The house has impressive ceiling treatments and what the listing calls "stunning architecture." You'll find crown molding, custom millwork and...
Here are 5 businesses and restaurants coming soon to Richardson
Aloha serves a variety of Hawaiian-style rice dishes, including a surf and turf plate, a Spam hand roll and a coconut shrimp plate. (Courtesy Aloha Chicken and Shrimp) From karate lessons to bar food, here are five new restaurants or businesses coming soon to Richardson. 1. Krishna Juice will hold...
Fort Worth and Main Street America Working Together to Revitalize Two Neighborhoods
Fort Worth teaming with Main Street America to revitalize two neighborhoods.Wendy Wright/Unsplash. The city of Fort Worth is looking to revitalize a couple of neighborhoods with assistance from Main Street America. Fox 4 News reports that Main Street America has been reviving downtowns in smaller cities for decades, while also in a few larger cities.
This Fort Worth BBQ Joint Just Set a Guinness World Record
If you’ve stepped outdoors in the last month, you know that it’s far too hot to stay outdoors. That’s why humans invented air conditioning. But a trio of Fort Worth pitmasters recently threw caution to the wind (or in this case, sun) and grilled their way to a new Guinness World Record.
Once Short-Staffed, Fort Worth ISD Overcomes Bus Driver Shortage
Finding drivers has been one of the biggest challenges for school districts. Many have already felt the burn of staffing shortages in the first week of school. Last school year, the ongoing bus driver shortage that is plaguing the country hit Fort Worth ISD hard. Just months ago in April,...
Can short-term rentals be restricted by homeowner’s associations or the city? Here’s what legal experts say.
A legal fight may be on Fort Worth’s horizon. As the City Council considers updating the city’s short-term rental regulations, people are questioning the legality of restrictions both in public comment and community conversations. Proponents of short-term rentals have argued homeowners associations and city governments alike don’t have...
‘I Hope They See Themselves': Artist Painting McKinney Silos Says Mural Could Be Done By End of Month
One of the largest works of art in North Texas is being painted right now in McKinney. For weeks, people have watched a mural come to life on the city's historic silos. On Friday night, a crowd gathered to grub, play guitar and gaze. “I hope they see themselves. That's...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Dallas metro area
Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of August 11, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 5.42%. As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +19.8% to $354,165.
Richardson ISD Launches Pilot Program for Cellphone Lock Pouches
Richardson ISD goes back to class on Tuesday. You may have heard about the district's controversial plan to ban some students from using cellphones by locking it in a pouch. At a school board meeting last week, the decision was made to scale back on that plan – but not entirely.
2 Dallas steakhouses ranked among report’s top 10 in Lone Star State
There's nothing more Texan than loading up the family and heading out to your favorite steakhouse to get a slab of meat tossed on your plate with some delicious sides.
Casa Rita on Track to Be New Happy Hour Favorite
The standout pink building of Casa Rita Margaritas, nestled on North Fort Worth’s Main Street, is enough to catch anyone’s eye. Owner Ruben Alvarado, a lifelong Fort Worth native, had the idea of purchasing the historic Douglas building — once known for serving some of the town’s coldest brews — and giving it a modern facelift. Alvarado first got his hands on the property in Jan. 2021 and partnered with local artist Sarah Ayala to transform the iconic building into an homage to Fort Worth’s Latino legacy.
3 Persons Critically Injured After Multi-Vehicle Accident In Arlington (Arlington, TX)
Police state that a multi-vehicle accident took place in Arlington Saturday night. The crash occurred a little before 10 PM, somewhere at the intersection of S. Bowen Road and W. Sublett Road.
