Tarrant County, TX

Free Wi-Fi to launch in five Fort Worth neighborhoods

The City of Fort Worth, in collaboration with technology company Cisco and digital services and solutions provider Presidio, is launching free CFW Neighborhood Wi-Fi access to five neighborhoods: Ash Crescent, Lake Como, Northside, Rosemont, and, coming this fall, Stop Six. City officials and community partners will gather to celebrate the launch at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St. in Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
What cities in DFW are getting H-E-B stores and when are they all opening?

The Dallas-Fort Worth area is getting several new H-E-B stores, according to the San Antonio-based grocery chain. Earlier this year, H-E-B announced that it would be opening stores in Frisco, Plano, Forney and Melissa. A store in McKinney also broke ground this year and is expected to open in 2023.
DALLAS, TX
Amore's Italian Restaurant now open in Lewisville

Amore's Italian Restaurant officially opened in Lewisville on Aug. 6. (Courtesy Amore's Italian Restaurant) Amore's Italian Restaurant officially opened Aug. 6, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant. The family-owned restaurant is located at 297 W. Round Grove Road, Ste. 160, Lewisville. Amore's Italian Restaurant serves pizza, homemade pasta, seafood, chicken and more. 469-702-2010. www.clover.com/online-ordering/amores-italian-restaurant-inc-lewisville.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Straight A's: Here are the top-rated school districts in North Texas

DALLAS — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released "accountability ratings" for all state public school districts and campuses, the first grades handed down by the TEA since the pandemic began. The ratings included A-F grades for several categories for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 campuses, and A-C overall...
As Housing Market Cools, Realtors See More Buyer-Friendly Trends Emerge

As housing demand continues to decline following the uptick in mortgage rates, realtors and lenders are seeing signs of hope for people who have struggled in the competitive homebuying market. "We've never seen a market like this in Collin County over the last 18 months," said Amy Zambrano, a realtor...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Check out the indoor pool at this Arlington home on the market for $2.5 million

The owner of this home in Arlington, Texas gets a very unique indoor pool. The Mediterranean-style home, on the market for $2.5 million, offers backyard views of meadows and creeks. The house has impressive ceiling treatments and what the listing calls "stunning architecture." You'll find crown molding, custom millwork and...
ARLINGTON, TX
This Fort Worth BBQ Joint Just Set a Guinness World Record

If you’ve stepped outdoors in the last month, you know that it’s far too hot to stay outdoors. That’s why humans invented air conditioning. But a trio of Fort Worth pitmasters recently threw caution to the wind (or in this case, sun) and grilled their way to a new Guinness World Record.
FORT WORTH, TX
Once Short-Staffed, Fort Worth ISD Overcomes Bus Driver Shortage

Finding drivers has been one of the biggest challenges for school districts. Many have already felt the burn of staffing shortages in the first week of school. Last school year, the ongoing bus driver shortage that is plaguing the country hit Fort Worth ISD hard. Just months ago in April,...
FORT WORTH, TX
Can short-term rentals be restricted by homeowner’s associations or the city? Here’s what legal experts say.

A legal fight may be on Fort Worth’s horizon. As the City Council considers updating the city’s short-term rental regulations, people are questioning the legality of restrictions both in public comment and community conversations. Proponents of short-term rentals have argued homeowners associations and city governments alike don’t have...
FORT WORTH, TX
Cities with the most expensive homes in Dallas metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of August 11, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 5.42%. As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +19.8% to $354,165.
DALLAS, TX
Richardson ISD Launches Pilot Program for Cellphone Lock Pouches

Richardson ISD goes back to class on Tuesday. You may have heard about the district's controversial plan to ban some students from using cellphones by locking it in a pouch. At a school board meeting last week, the decision was made to scale back on that plan – but not entirely.
RICHARDSON, TX
Casa Rita on Track to Be New Happy Hour Favorite

The standout pink building of Casa Rita Margaritas, nestled on North Fort Worth’s Main Street, is enough to catch anyone’s eye. Owner Ruben Alvarado, a lifelong Fort Worth native, had the idea of purchasing the historic Douglas building — once known for serving some of the town’s coldest brews — and giving it a modern facelift. Alvarado first got his hands on the property in Jan. 2021 and partnered with local artist Sarah Ayala to transform the iconic building into an homage to Fort Worth’s Latino legacy.
FORT WORTH, TX

