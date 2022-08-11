Perryton man federally indicted for President threats

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Perryton man has officially been indicted in Amarillo Federal Court for threatening the president and a secret service agent through social media statuses and email, according to documents filed Thursday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division.

According to the new documents, 34-year-old Shawn Summers was officially indicted Thursday in Amarillo Federal Court for one count of “Threats Against the President” and another of “Transmitting Threats in Interstate Commerce.”

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, this comes after Summers was federally charged via criminal complaint earlier this month after posting statuses on social media, and sending emails to KAMR Local 4 News, threatening President Joe Biden and eventually threatening the Secret Service agent investigating the case.

The “Threats Against the President” count in the indictment alleges that Summers “knowingly and willfully made a threat to take the life of, to kidnap and to inflict bodily harm upon the President of the United States,” the documents state. This stems from an alleged Facebook post Summers made that said he “vowed to slit the President’s throat and hang his corpse from the torch on the Statue of Liberty.”

The “Transmitting Threats in Interstate Commerce” count in the indictment alleges that Summers “knowingly and willfully transmitted in interstate commerce a communication that contained a threat to injure the person of another.” More specifically, the indictment alleges that Summers did this to a United States Secret Service Agent, which other documents in the case claim that it was the agent investigating the case.