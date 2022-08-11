ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Marilyn Monroe’s homes, where she faced heartache, affairs and death

By Hannah Frishberg
New York Post
 5 days ago

In her 36 short years, Marilyn Monroe called a number of properties home.

This year marked six decades since the superstar’s death, but some of the spaces the blonde bombshell presided over have lived on to this day. From penthouse apartments to sprawling estates, the sex symbol’s houses ran the gamut of glamour. Here’s a look inside a few of the ones that still exist in the present.

Born Norma Jeane Mortensen, the actress spent her childhood being shuffled between orphanages and foster care before marrying her first husband when she was just 16. Not long after tying the knot, though, she met her second husband, New York Yankees legend Joe DiMaggio — a romance that lasted all of nine months. Subsequently, she moved into a penthouse atop West Hollywood’s Granville Towers in California.

The “Some Like It Hot” performer is long departed — she died of a barbiturate overdose on Aug. 4, 1962, and this year would’ve been her 96th on Earth — but the Towers remain. Today, the top unit measures 2,032 square feet, spread across two floors boasting floor-to-ceiling windows and a minimalist interior design. Outside, a private courtyard offers a lush oasis. The unit was most recently listed for $2.49 million, according to Top Ten Real Estate Deals .

Monroe would have turned 96 this year.
Corbis via Getty Images
An aerial view of the Towers.
Jam Press/Lisa Optican
The Granville Towers property in West Hollywood.
Jam Press/Lisa Optican
The courtyard at the Granville Towers.
Jam Press/Lisa Optican
A dressing room in the Granville Towers penthouse.
Jam Press/Lisa Optican
A bathroom within the Towers’ penthouse.
Jam Press/Lisa Optican
The unit was most recently listed for $2.49 million.
Jam Press/Lisa Optican
Inside the address’ penthouse today.
Jam Press/Lisa Optican

Next, perhaps not really a “home,” but the California dwelling where the pin-up model is rumored to have laid her head and has withstood the test of time is singer Bing Crosby’s house — where she’s said to have had an affair with then-President John F. Kennedy.

Rancho Mirage today measures 6,700 square feet and features an open-plan living room, an enormous pool, an outdoor shower, three fire pits and a private cinema. It recently listed for $5 million.

A pool at the Rancho Mirage compound.
Jam Press/Douglas Elliman
An outdoor shower at the Rancho Mirage.
Jam Press/Douglas Elliman
The interior of Rancho Mirage.
Jam Press/Douglas Elliman

Then there’s the New York lake house in Westchester County where the Playboy centerfold married playwright ex-husband Arthur Miller. The six-bedroom compound, located across from the Waccabuc Country Club golf course in Waccabuc, was listed for $1.65 million in 2017.

The Waccabuc, N.Y. home where Monroe married Arthur Miller.
Jam Press/Houlihan Lawrence

After their divorce — her third — she bought a Mediterranean-style LA home for $75,000. The property has four bedrooms, exposed beams and a citrus tree-filled garden. It is also where Monroe tragically passed away, her body found naked in bed, a phone in her hand.

The pool at the California house where Monroe was found.
Jam Press/TopTenRealEstateDeals.
Monroe’s former Brentwood home.
Jam Press/TopTenRealEstateDeals.

