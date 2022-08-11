ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Bodycam video shows cops dragging Marshawn Lynch from car during DUI arrest

By Ethan Sears
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y3dl9_0hDrCVZv00

Two days after former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested for driving under the influence , Las Vegas Metro Police on Thursday released body camera footage of the traffic stop.

The videos show Lynch, 36, speaking to police through an open door on the driver’s side of his car. When officers ask him to step out of the vehicle, Lynch refuses to comply, leading them to forcibly remove him from the car.

“The car’s not on, the car’s not going,” Lynch is heard saying to an officer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PuCmm_0hDrCVZv00
Las Vegas police body cam footage shows a cop forcibly removing Marshawn Lynch from a car during his Tuesday DUI arrest.
Las Vegas PD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lMgys_0hDrCVZv00
A police officer pulled Marshawn Lynch from the car and onto the ground.
Las Vegas PD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B5vuk_0hDrCVZv00
Marshawn Lynch was apprehended after he was pulled from the car.
Las Vegas PD

“Right now, if you don’t get out of the vehicle, you’re going to be charged with obstructing an investigation,” an officer tells him. “That is a criminal offense and you will go to jail.”

Lynch asks for further explanation, which is not given, before officers pull him out of the car, which Lynch reportedly told cops he stole .

Lynch was arrested at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. According to 8 News Now, officers said he was “asleep behind the wheel with the vehicle in an undriveable condition.” A tire was missing from the car’s left front wheel , and the back left tire appeared to be flat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rxn4b_0hDrCVZv00
The front left tire of the car Marshawn Lynch was in was missing.
Las Vegas PD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20OvoM_0hDrCVZv00
Marshawn Lynch reportedly told police he stole the car he was in during his DUI arrest.
Las Vegas PD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gs12e_0hDrCVZv00
Marshawn Lynch’s mugshot after he was arrested for DUI.
City of Las Vegas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f7eF0_0hDrCVZv00
Marshawn Lynch with the Seahawks during a playoff game on Jan. 12, 2020.
Getty Images

Lynch is facing charges of DUI, failure or refusal to surrender proof of insurance, driving an unregistered vehicle and failure to drive in a travel lane. His court date is Dec. 7.

He was also arrested in 2012 for DUI in California and pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless driving in 2014 before settling the case.

The Seahawks hired him as a special correspondent for the team for the 2022-23 season, though it’s unclear how or if the arrest will affect that role.

Comments / 3

 

