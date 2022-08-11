ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Your favorite TikTok skincare is all on sale right now at Dermstore

By Ruby McAuliffe
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OAye7_0hDrCUhC00

If you’ve found yourself aimlessly scrolling through TikTok — like, maybe five minutes ago — you’re not alone.

TikTok has created an abundance of content for us to consume, and it’s all been specifically tailored for our likes and dislikes (thanks, FYP).

But no matter what side of TikTok you end up on, you’re bound to come across a handful beauty and skincare product recommendations.

Not only do you get a great product suggestion, but you also get a video try-on and glowing user reviews.

That’s why we jumped off our phones as soon as we heard Dermstore , a brand that often houses TikTok favorites, was throwing an anniversary sale until Aug. 17.

We scrolled up and down the Dermstore website and found discounts on the Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye , Urban Skin Rx Resurfacing Vitamin C Cleansing Bar and more — all up to 25% off.

But the fun doesn’t stop there, as you can score three free gifts on orders retailing $175 or more. All you have to do is use the promo code CHEERS at checkout.

We listed some of our TikTok faves down below to help you snag just what you’re looking for. Sooner than later, you’ll be TikTok dancing for joy.

1. COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence , $19, original price: $25
@thewrightglow

My most used skincare product.. so many benefits for the skin 🐌 @COSRX Official AD:) #COSRX #BeCOSRX #SnapSnail #acnesolution #skincare

♬ Pour Moi TMB (instrumental) v1.1 – Tangelene Bolton

This anti-aging essence helps minimize pores and reveal a brighter complexion with actual snail secretion. Yep, real snail juice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mS7oj_0hDrCUhC00
Dermstore

It sounds a bit off-putting, but TikTok is obsessed . After all, it enhances you skin’s natural glow while lessening wrinkles, breakouts and scars.

Buy Now 2. Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye , $29, original price: $38
@dermarkologist

#stitch with @user3761092853451 #AD Dermatologist Reviews viral @Peter Thomas Roth eye cream! #peterthomasroth #eyebags #darkcircles

♬ BORN FOR THIS – Foxxi

Ready for a skin-transforming formula?

This concoction immediately tightens the under eyes, providing a temporary solution to a smoother eye area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1adPJI_0hDrCUhC00
Dermstore

What’s the secret to the powerful complex? Vitamins C, E and pro-vitamin B5.

buy now 3. P aula’s Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant , $27, original price: $32
@dr.zionko

#ad #ad unclog those pores with @Paula’s Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant but do it RIGHT! #exfoliation #pores #skincare101 #tips #PaulasChoice

♬ original sound – DR. ZION

Refine your skin with this liquid toner.

With consistent use, you can say hello to a more even skin tone and texture while unlocking your skin’s natural glow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l88AB_0hDrCUhC00
Dermstore

The salicylic acid also works to exfoliate and minimize the appearance of blemishes, redness, large pores and wrinkles.

Buy Now 4. Urban Skin Rx Resurfacing Vitamin C Cleansing Bar , $17, original price: $22
@sarah_novio

These two @urbanskinrx products are the dynamic duo for brightening and evening skin tone 😍😍😍 #UrbanSkinRX #UrbanSkinRxPartner

♬ Piano soft and bright cute for CM and images – RYOpianoforte

This vitamin C cleansing bar is formulated to exfoliate the skin while providing even texture and brightness. We also can’t get enough of the unique packaging of product.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W3bBT_0hDrCUhC00
Dermstore

So just trust us; sooner that later, you’ll notice a different in hyperpigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles.

Buy Now 5. First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub with 10 AHA , $21, original price: $30
@giseleayora

#ad @firstaidbeauty KP bump eraser body scrub is my go to for smooth skin✨ #bodycare #kpskin #firstaidbeauty

♬ original sound – Gisele Ayora

Packed with both chemical and physical exfoliators, you can kick dry, rough bumps to the curb.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dMBM7_0hDrCUhC00
Dermstore

The texture is grainy and rich to nourish the body, decongest pores and buff dead skin cells away.

Buy Now 6. Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil , $30, buy 3 get 1 free
@olaplex

@Casualgirlstyle shares her favorite tip when using #OLAPLEX N°.7 Bonding Oil! What are some of your favorite OLAPLEX tips? #hairtok #selfcareforhair #hairgoals #hairinspo #selfcaretiktok #shinyhair #hairtips #haircaretips #howto #naturalhaircare

♬ original sound – olaplex

Don’t just tame your hair, heal your hair.

This restorative styling oil is full of moringa and sunflower seed oil to tame frizz, increase shine and restore hair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kny15_0hDrCUhC00
Dermstore

Best of all, it acts as a heat protector for temperatures up to 450 degrees.

Buy Now 7. Tarte Cosmetics Maracuja Juicy Lip , $16
@mangomoniica

Currently @tarte cosmetics has a sale 7 FULL SIZE Items for $65.. the regular formula (non plumping) is included in the set!! #tartecosmetics #tartemakeup #tartemaracuja #tartelipplumper #juicylips #lipplump #lips #lipgloss #lipbalm #makeup #beauty #liptutorial #makeuptutorial #makeuphacks #makeuptoks #beautytoks #makeupover30 #fypシ #foryou #trendingmakeup #viralmakeup #notsponsored #mangomoniica

♬ original sound – EX7STENCE™

This all-in-one juicy lip balm is packed with fatty acids and powerful antioxidants to enhance your lips and create a firmer, brighter and smoother look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13y2q8_0hDrCUhC00
Dermstore

Now, you can moisturize your lips while adding the perfect amount of shine.

Buy Now

Check out New York Post Shopping for more content.

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Inside the Fleur Room, LA’s Hottest New Reservation-Only Cocktail Bar

Looking for a new cocktail spot? Well, maybe check your calendar first: A reservation-only bar just opened in West Hollywood, hoping to be a hot spot for celebs and the celeb-adjacent (or perhaps just the celeb-obsessed). The Fleur Room, located on Sunset Boulevard, is a moody, disco-ball-bedecked space where you and your friends can grab a late-night drink—as long as you plan ahead. Dreamed up by Tao Group Hospitality, which is known for its clubby vibe, the new bar is led by Craig Schoettler, an Alinea alum who now serves as the group’s VP of beverage in the West region. Schoettler’s menu...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
55K+
Followers
43K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy