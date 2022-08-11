Read full article on original website
P.T. Developer Responsible for Removing Game From PlayStation Store Speaks Out
The person responsible for pulling the plug on P.T. has spoken out about the matter, noting they wished it had gone differently. P.T. was and still arguably is one of the biggest pieces of viral marketing in all of gaming. It was a free PS4 demo released by a developer/publisher no one had ever heard of it and no one knew anything about it besides the fact it was supposedly quite scary. Players would walk around a seemingly normal home and solve puzzles while things got progressively spookier and more mysterious. At the end, it was revealed that the protagonist was played by Norman Reedus and this was one big ad for a new Silent Hill game from Hideo Kojima. Sadly, just months later, the project was canceled and P.T. was eventually taken down from the PlayStation Store and could never be reinstalled by those who deleted it.
Xbox Game Pass Reveals 8 New Games for August
Xbox announced this week another batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass with eight more titles planned for the subscription service before the end of the month. As we've come to expect from these sorts of releases, some of the games coming to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are ones players have probably heard about previously while others are coming to the catalogue on the same day the games themselves release. The first of these games will be available starting today on Tuesday while the others will be out throughout the rest of the month until we get our first look at the planned September games.
Nintendo Shares Encouraging News About Switch Price Increase
Nintendo has shared encouraging news when it comes to potential price increases for the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED consoles. In recent months, some fans have started to become concerned that ongoing inflation could lead to video game platforms like the Switch increasing in price over time. And while Nintendo hasn't yet announced that this is something that it will look to do, it doesn't sound like such a plan is on the horizon whatsoever.
New God of War Ragnarok Video Revealed by PlayStation
A new video associated with God of War Ragnarok has today been released by PlayStation. In recent months, new information associated with the next game in the God of War series has remained fairly silent. Outside of getting the long-awaited release date for the title last month, PlayStation has opted to continue to show off very little of what Ragnarok will have in store. And while a new video tied to the game has now been unveiled, it still doesn't offer up many new details about the forthcoming release.
Steam Adds Feature Users Have Requested for Years
Valve appears to have quietly added a Steam feature that people have been asking about for a long time now: the ability to add a game to your library without having to download it. That may seem like a small thing (and it is, really), but it's something players have only been able to do in the past via workarounds that didn't make for the most convenient methods. It's a feature that's pretty much only useful whenever you're downloading free-to-play games, but it does seem to have a few uses outside of that, too.
PlayStation 5 Restock Rumored to Happen Just in Time for New Release
PlayStation 5 consoles are still proving quite difficult to come by for those who don't yet have one of the consoles, but for those who are still looking and those who are also planning on picking up a new release coming this week, you may be in luck. Another PlayStation 5 restock is rumored to take place this coming weekend at GameStop during which we'll see the PlayStation 5 consoles bundled with Madden NFL 23, the newest Madden game scheduled to launch on August 19th. Those bundles unfortunately come loaded with more than just the console and the game, however, so they may not be quite as attractive for would-be buyers unless you're fine with everything they include.
Assassin's Creed Infinity Report Details First Major Reveal
A new report related to Assassin's Creed Infinity has shared some first details about a potential reveal related to the game in the coming month. Last summer, Ubisoft formally announced that it was working on a new live service game in the Assassin's Creed series that it was calling Infinity. And while nothing substantial from the project has been shown off just yet, it sounds like we could be learning about the first locale tied to the game in just a few short weeks.
Steam Deck Buyers Get Even More Good News From Valve
Valve has shared even more good news with those who have previously pre-ordered a Steam Deck and are waiting to now fully purchase the handheld PC platform. Within the past month, Valve revealed that it would be speeding up production and shipping of the Steam Deck, which meant that buyers would be able to obtain the hardware sooner than previously thought. Now, those orders seem to have been sped up once again as Valve has now announced that shipping is increasing at an even higher rate than once thought.
Fortnite x Dragon Ball Crossover Promo Seemingly Reveals Important Detail
In case you somehow missed it, Fortnite developer Epic Games finally revealed late last week that some kind of Dragon Ball crossover was officially set to be announced. As is typical for any sort of event like this in Fortnite, leaks and rumors about Dragon Ball joining the free-to-play battle royale video game in some capacity have been coming in hot for months. That said, a new bit of promotional material seems to have confirmed an important aspect of the crossover ahead of an official reveal.
