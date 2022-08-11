ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA retiring Bill Russell’s No. 6 across the league

By Matthew Neschis
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

The NBA will retire Bill Russel’s uniform No. 6 throughout the league following the basketball legend’s recent passing .

“Bill Russell’s unparalleled success on the court and pioneering civil rights activism deserve to be honored in a unique and historic way,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement . “Permanently retiring his No. 6 across every NBA team ensures that Bill’s transcendent career will always be recognized.”

“This is a momentous honor reserved for one of the greatest champions to ever play the game,” NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio added. “Bill’s actions on and off the court throughout the course of his life helped to shape generations of players for the better and for that, we are forever grateful. We are proud to continue the celebration of his life and legacy alongside the league.”

Russell cemented himself as the winningest athlete in the history of American sports during his tenure with the Boston Celtics. Over his 13-year career with Boston from 1956-69, the hall of famer amassed 11 NBA titles and led his team to eight consecutive NBA championships in his final eight seasons. Before dominating the NBA, he had additionally won back-to-back national championships with the University of San Francisco and a gold medal with the U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W27HB_0hDrCSvk00
Russell cemented himself as the winningest athlete in the history of American sports during his tenure with the Boston Celtics.
Getty

Russell also garnered a plethora of achievements when he wasn’t playing the sport he loved. The dominant center became the first black head coach in the NBA after being hired by the Celtics in 1966. Several years later, he became the first black player to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1975.

Throughout his life, Russell heavily advocated for equality and inclusion alongside other monumental figures, including Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. His activism was later recognized in 2011 when he was awarded the Medal of Freedom – the nation’s highest civilian honor – by then-President Barack Obama.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30wYVq_0hDrCSvk00
Russell’s activism was later recognized in 2011 when he was awarded the Medal of Freedom by then-President Barack Obama.
Getty

Along with the retirement of Russell’s number, which he wore for the entirety of his career, all NBA players will don a commemorative patch on their jerseys and each team’s court will display a clover-shaped logo with the No. 6 on the sideline.

The Celtics, Russell’s longtime team both as a player and coach, will additionally recognize their franchise star another way, though they have yet to announce their plans.

Players who actively wear No. 6 – headlined by LeBron James – will be permitted to continue sporting the digit, but teams will no longer be able to issue it out.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Lebron James
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Bill Russell
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Retirement#Nba Championships#American#The Boston Celtics
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
55K+
Followers
43K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy