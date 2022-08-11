NBA retiring Bill Russell’s No. 6 across the league

The NBA will retire Bill Russel’s uniform No. 6 throughout the league following the basketball legend’s recent passing .

“Bill Russell’s unparalleled success on the court and pioneering civil rights activism deserve to be honored in a unique and historic way,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement . “Permanently retiring his No. 6 across every NBA team ensures that Bill’s transcendent career will always be recognized.”

“This is a momentous honor reserved for one of the greatest champions to ever play the game,” NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio added. “Bill’s actions on and off the court throughout the course of his life helped to shape generations of players for the better and for that, we are forever grateful. We are proud to continue the celebration of his life and legacy alongside the league.”

Russell cemented himself as the winningest athlete in the history of American sports during his tenure with the Boston Celtics. Over his 13-year career with Boston from 1956-69, the hall of famer amassed 11 NBA titles and led his team to eight consecutive NBA championships in his final eight seasons. Before dominating the NBA, he had additionally won back-to-back national championships with the University of San Francisco and a gold medal with the U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team.

Russell also garnered a plethora of achievements when he wasn’t playing the sport he loved. The dominant center became the first black head coach in the NBA after being hired by the Celtics in 1966. Several years later, he became the first black player to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1975.

Throughout his life, Russell heavily advocated for equality and inclusion alongside other monumental figures, including Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. His activism was later recognized in 2011 when he was awarded the Medal of Freedom – the nation’s highest civilian honor – by then-President Barack Obama.

Along with the retirement of Russell’s number, which he wore for the entirety of his career, all NBA players will don a commemorative patch on their jerseys and each team’s court will display a clover-shaped logo with the No. 6 on the sideline.

The Celtics, Russell’s longtime team both as a player and coach, will additionally recognize their franchise star another way, though they have yet to announce their plans.

Players who actively wear No. 6 – headlined by LeBron James – will be permitted to continue sporting the digit, but teams will no longer be able to issue it out.