Worcester Township, PA

Worcester Couple’s Garden a Spiritual Place to ‘Sit, Pray, and Observe in Harmony with Nature’

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YJtBA_0hDrCR3100
Image via iStock.

Thom and Mary Jane Mrazik have created a stunning meadow in their expansive garden in Worcester that is a true oasis for pollinating birds and insects, writes Sally A. Downey for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The couple bought their home in 2015. They were especially attracted to its large backyard that adjoins a woodland preserve. Thom planted perennials and wildflowers to create his dream garden and habitat for pollinating birds and insects.

He started getting serious about horticulture in 2013, after retiring from Johnson & Johnson in Fort Washington. He took Penn State extension courses that made him a master gardener and went on to complete the three-year Barnes Arboretum Horticulture program. He also started following Piet Oudolf, a Dutch garden designer who creates naturalistic public gardens.

The couple made sure to make their garden family-friendly, leaving enough room not just for their grandkids to play Wiffle ball, but also be able to host a wedding for their son Kevin and his bride, Samantha.

They also populated the meadow with garden sculptures, some of them religious, creating a true spiritual space where they can “sit, pray, and observe in harmony with nature,” said Thom.

Read more about the garden in The Philadelphia Inquirer.

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

