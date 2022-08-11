Read full article on original website
wfxl.com
Three in custody following pursuit in Douglas
Three individuals have been taken into police custody after leading authorities on a pursuit. Preliminary findings from Georgia State Patrol Post 36 Douglas reveal that a trooper attempted to stop a Ford passenger car on State Route 158 in Coffee County for speeding. According to GSP, the vehicle was going...
southgatv.com
Two killed in Albany shooting; suspect on the loose
ALBANY, GA– Albany Police responded to the 300 block of West Mercer Avenue around 9:15 p.m. in reference to a call of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two male subjects both suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. Albany Police Chief Michael Persley telling South...
southgatv.com
APD identifies double homicide victims
ALBANY, GA – Albany Police are now identifying the two men who were killed Monday night in the 300 block of West Mercer Avenue. Police say it was 25 year old Alonzo Jones Jr. and 20 year old Keshawn Griffin who perished. Police say both men had been shot...
WALB 10
2 shot to death in Albany shooting identified
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were shot to death in a Monday night shooting, according to the Albany Police Department. It happened in the 300 block of Mercer Avenue. The two victims have been identified as Alonzo Jones, Jr., 25, and Keshawn Griffin, 20. Anyone with information is asked...
WALB 10
2 wanted in Baker co. armed robbery
NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Baker County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men wanted in an armed robbery that happened Friday. Deputies said William Underwood Sims, 20, and Wayne Keith,17, robbed the Oasis BVM convenience store in Newton around 7:45p.m. Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous and...
Cordele man arrested, charged with child molestation
CORDELE, Ga. — Cordele police arrested a man on child molestation charges Thursday. According to a news release from the Cordele Police Department, just after 5 p.m., police were called to a home to investigate a sexual assault involving a juvenile. When they made it to the scene, the...
wfxl.com
Police need community help to identify duo seen on camera at Olivia Street burglary
The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department would like the public's assistance in identifying the suspects in the video for a burglary that occurred in the 2500 block of Olivia Street. Surveillance camera video shows two males, one wearing red and black pants, with a white shirt and...
WALB 10
Update: Victim identified in APD homicide investigation
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is currently investigating a homicide that happened Saturday morning. Police responded to the 400 block of West Residence Avenue around 8 a.m. Shannon Hammock, 45, was found and pronounced dead at the scene. Her body will be sent to the crime...
wfxl.com
Arrest made after woman killed in Downtown Tifton Wednesday
An arrest was made in Worth County Thursday following a fatal shooting in Tifton Wednesday night. The Tifton Police Department sent out a press release Thursday that says 22-year-old Demarcus Laquan Brown, of Sylvester, was arrested by Worth County deputies for the shooting death of 21-year-old Hannah Beth Patterson, of Ty Ty.
douglasnow.com
Second suspect arrested in RICO investigation
A second suspect, Zykirria Kenyonna Jackson, has been arrested on one count of RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act), with Douglas Police Department investigators still seeking three other wanted individuals charged in the case. Last week, the DPD released the names of five individuals charged with “various white-collar crimes,”...
douglasnow.com
Highsmith back in Jail for 20 days on contempt order
Jared Highsmith, the man arrested last month for allegedly placing two tracking devices under his ex-girlfriend's vehicle, is back in jail on a contempt order for allegedly violating a Temporary Restraining Order when the crime was said to have occurred. The Coffee County Sheriff's Office arrested Highsmith on July 8...
wfxl.com
1 arrested after traffic stop turns into foot chase
One man is facing drug and traffic violation charges following a foot pursuit with local and state agencies. On Monday, August 8, at 11:00 p.m., the Albany Dougherty Drug Unit assisted a Georgia State Patrol Trooper at the intersection of Schley Avenue and Wilmar Lane in reference to a foot pursuit and possible drugs being located.
douglasnow.com
Man allegedly throws footballs containing drugs, other contraband over fence at ICDC
Two individuals, a man and a juvenile, have been charged after officials with the South Central Drug Task Force said they discovered contraband, including suspected marijuana, in a football thrown within the guard lines at the Irwin County Detention Center. A release regarding the arrests states, "On August 5, 2022,...
wfxl.com
Victim identified in West Residence Avenue homicide
The Albany Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 400 block of W. Residence Avenue Saturday morning. Around 8 a.m., police arrived and found 45-year-old Shannon Hammock deceased. Hammock will be sent to the crime lab where an autopsy would be conducted as part of the investigation. Anyone with...
douglasnow.com
GBI investigates death at Waycross Youth Detention Center
On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 9:00 am. the GBI Douglas Regional Office was requested by the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center to investigate a juvenile that was reported unresponsive. Preliminary information indicates that a juvenile was in the presence of a staff member and other juveniles at the...
wfxl.com
Police arrest woman for pulling a gun on two and threatening to shoot up home
On Monday, Albany authorities arrested a woman for pointing a gun at another. Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Whiting Drive. According to a police report, witnesses stated that a female, later identified as Kadijah Timley, pulled a gun on her child’s father. The woman reportedly pulled...
Thomasville couple arrested for theft
A husband and wife have been arrested following an investigation into the alleged theft of funds from Thomasville Obstetrics and Gynecology Office by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Miller County sheriff arrested
Miller County Sheriff Rick Morgan has been arrested for sexual battery and violation of oath by a public officer.
WALB 10
4 new speed zone cameras now active in Dougherty Co. school zones
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County schools are back in session, which also means the RedSpeed cameras are active once again. This year, four new cameras have been added. Those cameras are near Monroe High School, Morningside Elementary, Dougherty County High School and Northside Elementary. The cameras in the new...
wfxl.com
Execution of search warrant leads to seizure of Crack Cocaine, Marijuana, Ecstasy pills
A 41-year-old was arrested on August 8 following the execution of a search warrant. On Monday, the Albany Dougherty Drug Unit executed a search warrant in the 1700 Block of West Oakridge Drive. According to a media release from APD, the search warrant was based on surveillance and information obtained...
