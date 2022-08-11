ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tifton, GA

wfxl.com

Three in custody following pursuit in Douglas

Three individuals have been taken into police custody after leading authorities on a pursuit. Preliminary findings from Georgia State Patrol Post 36 Douglas reveal that a trooper attempted to stop a Ford passenger car on State Route 158 in Coffee County for speeding. According to GSP, the vehicle was going...
DOUGLAS, GA
southgatv.com

Two killed in Albany shooting; suspect on the loose

ALBANY, GA– Albany Police responded to the 300 block of West Mercer Avenue around 9:15 p.m. in reference to a call of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two male subjects both suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. Albany Police Chief Michael Persley telling South...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

APD identifies double homicide victims

ALBANY, GA – Albany Police are now identifying the two men who were killed Monday night in the 300 block of West Mercer Avenue. Police say it was 25 year old Alonzo Jones Jr. and 20 year old Keshawn Griffin who perished. Police say both men had been shot...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

2 shot to death in Albany shooting identified

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were shot to death in a Monday night shooting, according to the Albany Police Department. It happened in the 300 block of Mercer Avenue. The two victims have been identified as Alonzo Jones, Jr., 25, and Keshawn Griffin, 20. Anyone with information is asked...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

2 wanted in Baker co. armed robbery

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Baker County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men wanted in an armed robbery that happened Friday. Deputies said William Underwood Sims, 20, and Wayne Keith,17, robbed the Oasis BVM convenience store in Newton around 7:45p.m. Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous and...
BAKER COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Cordele man arrested, charged with child molestation

CORDELE, Ga. — Cordele police arrested a man on child molestation charges Thursday. According to a news release from the Cordele Police Department, just after 5 p.m., police were called to a home to investigate a sexual assault involving a juvenile. When they made it to the scene, the...
CORDELE, GA
WALB 10

Update: Victim identified in APD homicide investigation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is currently investigating a homicide that happened Saturday morning. Police responded to the 400 block of West Residence Avenue around 8 a.m. Shannon Hammock, 45, was found and pronounced dead at the scene. Her body will be sent to the crime...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Arrest made after woman killed in Downtown Tifton Wednesday

An arrest was made in Worth County Thursday following a fatal shooting in Tifton Wednesday night. The Tifton Police Department sent out a press release Thursday that says 22-year-old Demarcus Laquan Brown, of Sylvester, was arrested by Worth County deputies for the shooting death of 21-year-old Hannah Beth Patterson, of Ty Ty.
TIFTON, GA
douglasnow.com

Second suspect arrested in RICO investigation

A second suspect, Zykirria Kenyonna Jackson, has been arrested on one count of RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act), with Douglas Police Department investigators still seeking three other wanted individuals charged in the case. Last week, the DPD released the names of five individuals charged with “various white-collar crimes,”...
DOUGLAS, GA
douglasnow.com

Highsmith back in Jail for 20 days on contempt order

Jared Highsmith, the man arrested last month for allegedly placing two tracking devices under his ex-girlfriend's vehicle, is back in jail on a contempt order for allegedly violating a Temporary Restraining Order when the crime was said to have occurred. The Coffee County Sheriff's Office arrested Highsmith on July 8...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

1 arrested after traffic stop turns into foot chase

One man is facing drug and traffic violation charges following a foot pursuit with local and state agencies. On Monday, August 8, at 11:00 p.m., the Albany Dougherty Drug Unit assisted a Georgia State Patrol Trooper at the intersection of Schley Avenue and Wilmar Lane in reference to a foot pursuit and possible drugs being located.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Victim identified in West Residence Avenue homicide

The Albany Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 400 block of W. Residence Avenue Saturday morning. Around 8 a.m., police arrived and found 45-year-old Shannon Hammock deceased. Hammock will be sent to the crime lab where an autopsy would be conducted as part of the investigation. Anyone with...
ALBANY, GA
douglasnow.com

GBI investigates death at Waycross Youth Detention Center

On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 9:00 am. the GBI Douglas Regional Office was requested by the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center to investigate a juvenile that was reported unresponsive. Preliminary information indicates that a juvenile was in the presence of a staff member and other juveniles at the...
WAYCROSS, GA
WALB 10

4 new speed zone cameras now active in Dougherty Co. school zones

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County schools are back in session, which also means the RedSpeed cameras are active once again. This year, four new cameras have been added. Those cameras are near Monroe High School, Morningside Elementary, Dougherty County High School and Northside Elementary. The cameras in the new...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA

