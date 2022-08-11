Antonio Brown posts bizarre quote on biggest regret and nobody is sure if it is real

Antonio Brown has done and said a lot of outrageous stuff, but the latest just seems a little too good to be true.

On Thursday afternoon, Brown tweeted out a graphic of a quote attributed to himself about the biggest regret of his career.

The quote details all the low points and bizarre antics through the years before revealing his biggest regret is “that I’ll never get to see me, Antonio Brown, play a game live.”

The quote then compares himself to “the Beatles or Jesus perform at Red Rocks.”

Obviously, the last line is so absurd that it feels like Brown may have found a fake quote from a parody account and reposted it himself.

Some on social media suggest that the part of the quote where he reveals his biggest regret is something Kanye West once said, although we are not able to verify if Kanye said that either.

Whether or not the quote is real, Brown still posted it on Thursday, meaning he is either trolling all of us or he is endorsing the sentiment that the quote is trying to convey.

Whatever the case may be, he seemed to grab the attention of plenty on social media:

If Brown really did say this, well, that’s just something else.

