CHECK IT OUT: Deion Sanders Hilariously Gifted Fake Toes for His 55th Birthday Following Amputation
NFL legend and Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders is a new man after celebrating his 55th birthday last Tuesday. Sanders, who had two of his toes amputated earlier this year, received a new set on his big day – albeit fake ones. “Coach Prime” was at the Jackson State facility when he was gifted massive rubber feet from a friend. Sanders was hardly offended by the gag gift, laughing it off and admitting he liked the look.
Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star
A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
WATCH: Alabama Coach Nick Saban Picks On ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith During ‘First Take’ Return
Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 marked the return of Stephen A. Smith to ESPN‘s “First Take,” the show he’s made famous for a decade and counting. Smith has been off television for nearly two months, announcing in July that he was recovering from shoulder surgery. He was back in the saddle Monday and welcomed back by a host of guests, including Alabama head football coach Nick Saban. Saban was all smiles in his video message to Smith, jokingly pointing out that he returned to the office just two days after undergoing hip-replacement surgery in 2019.
Pete Carroll Provides Update on Seahawks’ Quarterback Competition Between Drew Lock, Geno Smith
The Seattle Seahawks and head coach Pete Carroll have some decisions to make this offseason. For years, longtime quarterback Russell Wilson was a lock heading into training camp every year. However, after a blockbuster trade sent him to the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks have a full-on quarterback competition brewing in Seattle.
LOOK: Boxing Legend Mike Tyson Spotted in Wheelchair at Miami International Airport
Today at Miami International Airport, Mike Tyson was seen in a wheelchair taking pictures with fans. Last week, he was in in New York City using a walking cane. However, sources told TMZ Sports it was a “sciatica flare-up” rather than a serious injury. Recently on his Hotboxin’...
Titans Linebacker Bud Dupree Pleads Guilty to Role in Walgreens Brawl
Don’t mess with Bud Dupree. That feels like a no-brainer given the Tennessee Titans linebacker’s stature. Standing 6’4 and weighing 267 pounds, Dupree represents the type of character you’d avoid aggressing. However, one unlucky employee in a Nashville-area Walgreens didn’t receive the league-wide memo in time....
Wayne Gretzky Being Sued $10 Million Over Alleged Chewing Gum Lie
NHL legend Wayne Gretzky is being sued $10 million by OMG Gum creator Steven Sparks. Per TMZ Sports, Sparks alleges that Gretzky lied about losing 35 pounds by chewing the natural weight loss gum. No, this is not fake news. Sparks is serious and claims that Gretzky’s fib resulted in a $10 million loss, which he’s asking to be reimbursed for.
