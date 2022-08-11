Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Top Things to see and do in North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerHigh Point, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
Enjoy a Day Trip to One of These Hand-Picked Wineries Near CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
Get Pain Relief from Cupping Therapy at Paradox WellnessThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Related
abc45.com
NC Governor Cooper lifts COVID-19 'State of Emergency', Triad city leaders react
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After more than two years of the state being under a COVID-19 State of Emergency, Governor Roy Cooper lifted the order on this Monday. Guilford County is also lifting the emergency order after the governor announced the state's plan. "We have seen a change in the...
abc45.com
Burlington Vape Store Robbed at Gunpoint
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Saturday night at roughly 8:30 p.m., Burlington Police responded to a robbery at Tobacco Vape on 156 Holly Hill Lane. The investigation revealed that an unknown black male robbed the business at gun point and stole an undisclosed about of money and merchandise. The lone employee present at the time of the robbery was not injured. Officers later located an individual matching the description of the robbery suspect within close proximity of the crime, detained him, and located evidence of the crime. The suspect was arrested and identified as Jarod Jordan Hart Moyer of Reidsville. Moyer was charged with one count robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held at the Alamance County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.
abc45.com
Archdale Gas Leak Under Investigation, Evacuation Ordered
ARCHDALE, N.C. — Local law enforcement is looking into a gas leak in Archdale. The area in question surrounds the Circle K gas station near Bonnie Place, NC-62, and W. White Street. The leak was first reported today at 10:00 a.m., when a Circle K customer reported a suspicious odor. Businesses in the vicinity are being ordered to evacuate, as Guil-Rand Fire discovered a leak from an underground tank got into a nearby storm drain and creek.
abc45.com
Three people injured after shooting in Winston-Salem
Winston-Salem Police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured Saturday night. Officers located the three gunshot victims at at Atrium Baptist Medical Center. Upon investigation officers discovered the shooting took place at 2500 Urban St., officers went over to the alleged crime scene and found evidence of indicating multiple gunshots were fired. Additionally, three vehicles and one residence were struck by gunfire at 2500 Urban Street. This investigation is in its early stages and is ongoing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc45.com
Burlington man initiates police chase with infant in car
Burlington — Burlington Sheriff Deputies were called out to assist Elon Police, who were in pursuit of a vehicle on University Dr., Friday night around 10:00 pm. Deputies joined the pursuit at Rockwood and Front St. in Burlington. As requested by Elon Police, Deputies assumed the lead with the pursuit.
abc45.com
Carolina Cowboys and Cowboy Days recognized by City of Winston-Salem
Winston-Salem, NC — “If you’ve ever been to a PBR event, you know how exciting that is, just put that on steroids,” said Carolina Cowboys Head Coach Jerome Davis. Monday afternoon the City of Winston-Salem issued a proclamation declaring September 9 through 11 as Cowboy Days in Winston-Salem. Cowboy Days will be the inaugural homestand for Richard Childress’ Carolina Cowboys, one of eight teams in the new PBR Team Series.
abc45.com
One man arrested after armed robbery in Burlington
Burlington — Burlington Police have arrested Jarod Hart Moyer for his involvement in an armed robbery Saturday night. Burlington Police responded to Tobacco Vape located at 156 Holly Hill Lane, in reference to an armed robbery. During investigation they discovered an unknown black male robbed the business at gun point and stole an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise. The business employee was not injured during the robbery. Officers later located an individual matching the description of the robbery suspect within close proximity of the crime, detained him, and located evidence of the crime. The suspect was arrested and identified as Jarod Jordan Hart Moyer. Moyer was charged with one count robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held at the Alamance County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.
abc45.com
Rob Lowe Named High Point University 2022 Commencement Speaker
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Actor, director, producer and New York Times’ bestselling author Rob Lowe will deliver High Point University’s Commencement address on May 6, 2023. Lowe currently stars in the Fox drama “911: Lone Star” and was loved by fans for his role as Chris Traeger on the NBC comedy “Parks and Recreation.”
Comments / 0