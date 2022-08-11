Read full article on original website
Crab Meadow Beach Closed to Bathing
Crab Meadow Beach in Northport is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. The following beaches remain closed: Tanner Park Beach in Copiague; Venetian Shores Beach in Lindenhurst; Knollwood Beach, Huntington Beach Community Association Beach, Baycrest Association Beach, and Wincoma Beach in Huntington; Fiddlers Green Association Beach in Lloyd Nek, Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck, Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point; Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach, and Sayville Marina Park Beach.
11 Suffolk County Beaches Closed To Bathing Due To Excess Bacteria
6 more Long Island beaches closed, 17 now restricting swimming due to excessive bacteria levels
Six more beaches on Long Island were closed Sunday a day after swimming was restricted at 11 other beaches after excessive bacteria levels were found.
Suspects sought in 10 deception larcenies in commercial parking lots in Suffolk County
Suffolk County Police detectives are investigating a pattern of deception larcenies during which at least four people are targeting and stealing from women in retail parking lots since last month. A woman was in the parking lot of Costco, located at 10 Garet Place in Commack, on August 10 at...
First section of LIRR’s Third Track expansion debuts Monday morning
The first section of the Long Island Rail Road’s Third Track expansion project is set to go in service during Monday morning’s rush hour commute.
Eleven North Shore Beaches Closed to Bathing
The following beaches are closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria:. Terraces on the Sound and Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point; Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach; Knollwood Beach, Fleets Cove Beach, and Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Huntington; Steers Beach and Asharoken Beach in Northport; Hobart Beach, Prices Bend Beach and Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck.
CFO of Long Island School Stole $8m, Bought Houses On Fire Island, DA Alleges
Schechter School(LongIsland.com) The Chief Financial Officer of a private school on Long Island is under some hot water. He is alleged to have stolen more than $8 million from the private school and used it for his own personal expenditures. Those expenditures include buying five different houses on Fire Island as well as a whole fleet of cars for himself and his family. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office revealed this information in a statement on Monday.
Nassau fire officials: 7 NICE buses catch fire
The News 12 newsroom received multiple calls about black billowing smoke near Cedar Creek Park in Seaford.
Nassau fire officials: Decommissioned NICE buses caught fire; no injuries
Nassau fire officials have confirmed that nearly a dozen Nassau Inter-County-Express (NICE) buses are on fire. The News 12 newsroom received multiple calls about black billowing smoke near Cedar Creek Park in Seaford. Officials say the buses were decommissioned, parked in a back parking lot and waiting to be taken...
5 Things to Do the Week of August 13, 2022 - August 20, 2022
Every week, Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY shares five things to do with your kids in Long Beach and the surrounding areas over the coming week. Here is Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY picks for the five things to do in Long Beach and surrounding areas with kids during Saturday, August 13, 2022 - Saturday, August 20, 2022. Click on the links for all the details! Some are fun and some are educational. Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below. Click on another day, same thing. It won't take you to another page. Easy Peasy.
82-year-old man drowns while fishing for crabs on Long Island, officials say
WEST SAYVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — An 82-year-old Sayville man drowned while fishing for crabs on Long Island Friday, officials said. Jan Zdenek was crabbing at the West Sayville docks on West Avenue when he went into the water at 2:30 p.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Bystanders pulled Zdenek out of the water […]
Man Drowns in Great South Bay
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the drowning death of a man in West Sayville today. Jan Zdenek was crabbing at the West Sayville docks, located on West Avenue, when witnesses discovered him in the water at 2:30 p.m. The good Samaritans pulled him from the water and attempted to resuscitate him.
One Minute on the North Fork: A walk through Hallock State Park Preserve
A view from a lookout point at Hallock State Park Preserve. (Credit: Tara Smith) We’re really enjoying the break from the heat and humidity and recently took advantage of a breezy morning to walk the trails at Hallock State Park Preserve in Riverhead. The self-guided trail is just over...
Woman killed in hit-and-run in Suffolk County
Police have arrested a man on charges in the deadly hit and run early Sunday morning in Suffolk County.
Man Drowns While Crabbing Near Docks Off Long Island's Great South Bay: Police
A man who had gone crabbing near docks off Long Island's Great South Bay was later found dead after drowning in the water, police said. Jan Zdenek was looking for crabs Friday at the West Sayville docks on West Avenue, Suffolk County police said, when witnesses discovered him in the water at 2:30 p.m. They pulled him from the water and attempted to resuscitate him.
Suffolk Executive Bellone, SCPD Commissioner Harrison Announce $250,000 State Grant Funding for Mobile License Plate Readers
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone joined with Assemblyman Steve Stern and Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison to announce that the Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD) will receive a $250,000 grant for additional mobile license plate readers in the SCPD’s Second Precinct, which patrols the Town of Huntington. The license...
What’s for sale on the Mattituck waterfront
Wondering what your budget can get you on the red-hot East End real estate market? We’re here to help, home buyers. In our biweekly column, we spotlight homes for sale in hamlets across the North Fork at various price points. Mattituck is home to stunning water views on both...
North Fork Dough Company Temporarily Closes
The North Fork Dough Company with stores in Bay Shore and Mattituck has had to close temporarily, according to a post the company put up on its Facebook page on Thursday. The post mentions an incident with a serious gas explosion that has put them “in a very difficult spot.”
