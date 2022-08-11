ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronkonkoma, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
suffolkcountyny.gov

Crab Meadow Beach Closed to Bathing

Crab Meadow Beach in Northport is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. The following beaches remain closed: Tanner Park Beach in Copiague; Venetian Shores Beach in Lindenhurst; Knollwood Beach, Huntington Beach Community Association Beach, Baycrest Association Beach, and Wincoma Beach in Huntington; Fiddlers Green Association Beach in Lloyd Nek, Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck, Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point; Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach, and Sayville Marina Park Beach.
NORTHPORT, NY
suffolkcountyny.gov

Six More Beaches Closed to Bathing

The following beaches are closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria: Tanner Park Beach in Copiague; Venetian Shores Beach in Lindenhurst; Baycrest Association Beach and Wincoma Beach in Huntington Bay; Fiddlers Green Association Beach in Lloyd Nek, and Sayville Marina Park Beach.
HUNTINGTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Islip, NY
Lifestyle
City
Ronkonkoma, NY
City
Islip, NY
longisland.com

Eleven North Shore Beaches Closed to Bathing

The following beaches are closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria:. Terraces on the Sound and Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point; Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach; Knollwood Beach, Fleets Cove Beach, and Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Huntington; Steers Beach and Asharoken Beach in Northport; Hobart Beach, Prices Bend Beach and Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck.
NORTHPORT, NY
Jeffery Mac

CFO of Long Island School Stole $8m, Bought Houses On Fire Island, DA Alleges

Schechter School(LongIsland.com) The Chief Financial Officer of a private school on Long Island is under some hot water. He is alleged to have stolen more than $8 million from the private school and used it for his own personal expenditures. Those expenditures include buying five different houses on Fire Island as well as a whole fleet of cars for himself and his family. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office revealed this information in a statement on Monday.
WILLISTON PARK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Beaches#Bathing#Bacteria#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Water Contamination#Health
News 12

Nassau fire officials: Decommissioned NICE buses caught fire; no injuries

Nassau fire officials have confirmed that nearly a dozen Nassau Inter-County-Express (NICE) buses are on fire. The News 12 newsroom received multiple calls about black billowing smoke near Cedar Creek Park in Seaford. Officials say the buses were decommissioned, parked in a back parking lot and waiting to be taken...
SEAFORD, NY
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do the Week of August 13, 2022 - August 20, 2022

Every week, Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY shares five things to do with your kids in Long Beach and the surrounding areas over the coming week. Here is Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY picks for the five things to do in Long Beach and surrounding areas with kids during Saturday, August 13, 2022 - Saturday, August 20, 2022. Click on the links for all the details! Some are fun and some are educational. Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below. Click on another day, same thing. It won't take you to another page. Easy Peasy.
LONG BEACH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
longisland.com

Man Drowns in Great South Bay

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the drowning death of a man in West Sayville today. Jan Zdenek was crabbing at the West Sayville docks, located on West Avenue, when witnesses discovered him in the water at 2:30 p.m. The good Samaritans pulled him from the water and attempted to resuscitate him.
WEST SAYVILLE, NY
NBC New York

Man Drowns While Crabbing Near Docks Off Long Island's Great South Bay: Police

A man who had gone crabbing near docks off Long Island's Great South Bay was later found dead after drowning in the water, police said. Jan Zdenek was looking for crabs Friday at the West Sayville docks on West Avenue, Suffolk County police said, when witnesses discovered him in the water at 2:30 p.m. They pulled him from the water and attempted to resuscitate him.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
northforker.com

What’s for sale on the Mattituck waterfront

Wondering what your budget can get you on the red-hot East End real estate market? We’re here to help, home buyers. In our biweekly column, we spotlight homes for sale in hamlets across the North Fork at various price points. Mattituck is home to stunning water views on both...
MATTITUCK, NY
longisland.com

North Fork Dough Company Temporarily Closes

The North Fork Dough Company with stores in Bay Shore and Mattituck has had to close temporarily, according to a post the company put up on its Facebook page on Thursday. The post mentions an incident with a serious gas explosion that has put them “in a very difficult spot.”
MATTITUCK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy