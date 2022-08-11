ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zappos’ New Collaboration With Ground Up Has The Cutest Matching Family Disney Shoes — & They’re All Under $60

By Taylor Lane
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VEV6h_0hDrB6o200

Even though the summer season is coming to an end, shopping doesn’t seem to be slowing down. With some of the largest sales that happened over the past few months, we haven’t stopped filling our carts with the best deals and new launches . One more thing we can’t resist? These matching family Disney shoes that are just in from the latest Zappos collaboration with Ground Up.

Ground Up is known for its fun, creative, and innovative products. The brand says, “Ground Up is here to inspire you to express your authentic self and your fandom in creative ways through our brand partnerships–giving you brands you love with a brand you can trust. We take you through every stage, at every age, by connecting you with what you love.” And if you’re a Disney lover , you’re not going to miss this new launch on Zappos .

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Zappos is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Disney Princess All Over Print Slip-On

Whether you’re shopping for your princess-obsessed mini-me, or indulging yourself, these slip-on shoes are great for the last few weeks of summer and fall! Not only do they have a cute princess print all the way around the shoe, but they’re also comfortable and easy to get on and off. You can snag the pair in toddler or kids sizes.

Ground Up x Zappos Princess Slide Ons

$58.00


Buy now

Mickey Mouse Patch High-Top

These Mickey Mouse high tops are just in time for back to school. The shoes have a Mickey patch on the back and small cartoon-like letters around the shoes. The best feature? There’s a zip closure, so your little one can independently take the shoes off by themselves.

Ground Up x Zappos Mickey Mouse Patch High-Top

$54.00


Buy now

The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Soccer Slide

It’s never too early to get in the mood for Halloween. And if your kids love The Nightmare Before Christmas , you’re going to want to grab these soccer slides . They have the beloved character Jack on the front, surrounded by a spooky cobweb design. The shoes are offered in little and big kid sizes.

Ground Up x Zappos The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Soccer SlideThe Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Soccer Slide

$25.00


Buy now

Toy Story All Over Print Slip-On

These cute slip-on shoes are inspired by the Disney classic: Toy Story. They feature a small character print that encompasses the entire shoe. The shoes have a soft canvas lining that makes it easy for little feet to move around, and a durable (and supportive) sole. The shoes also come in adult sizes, perfect for matching family outfits!

Ground Up x Zappos Toy Story All Over Print Slip-On

$45.00


Buy now

Grogu High-Top

Looking for the best shoes to add to your child’s collection this fall? If “yes,” then you’re not going to want to miss these cute baby Yoda high tops . Even though baby Yoda ’s should be enough to sell you on the pair, the shoes are also supportive for your toddler, who is just learning to walk. They are also simple to get put on, which eliminates the time spent tugging and pulling them on.

Ground Up x Zappos Grogu High-Top

$54.00


Buy now

