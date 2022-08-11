ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

WY Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) _ These Wyoming lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Cowboy Draw

04-20-31-34-41

(four, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $500,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 65,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 48,000,000

