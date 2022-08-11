Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 1PM’ game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Maryland-based lender deceived its loan customers by selling them insurance policies they didn’t ask for or know about in many cases, the attorneys general of a handful of states claimed in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in Pennsylvania. The lawsuit filed by the attorneys general of the District of Columbia, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah and Washington alleges that Mariner Finance pressured its sales force to “add on” additional insurance coverage for customers seeking personal and other loans. “Mariner portrays itself as a community-oriented lender operating small, local branches with strong ties to its local geography. In reality, Mariner deploys aggressive, highpressure sales tactics, dictated by a profit-driven model that operates according to the famous maxim articulated in Glengarry Glen Ross: Always Be Closing,” the roughly 100-page lawsuit said. The suit seeks restitution for consumers as well as civil penalties and the repayment of profits among other consequences.
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both types of gambling outlets won $480.7 million in July, an increase of 6.7% from a year ago. But the resorts nine casinos continue to struggle to return to pre-pandemic levels in terms of the amount won from in-person gamblers, with five of them winning less in July 2022 than they did in July 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic began. Figures released Tuesday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show that the casinos collectively won just under $299 million from in-person gamblers. That’s more than the $277 million they collectively won in July 2019. But five casinos: Bally’s, Borgata, Golden Nugget, Harrah’s, and the Tropicana, won less from in-person gamblers last month than they did in July 2019.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — For the second year in a row, Arizona and Nevada will face cuts in the amount of water they can draw from the Colorado River as the West endures an extreme drought, federal officials announced Tuesday. The cuts planned for next year will force states to make critical decisions about where to reduce consumption and whether to prioritize growing cities or agricultural areas. The cuts will also place state officials under renewed pressure to plan for a hotter, drier future and a growing population. Mexico will also face cuts. “We are taking steps to protect the 40 million people who depend on the Colorado River for their lives and livelihoods,” said Camille Touton, commissioner of the Bureau of Reclamation.
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas plans to do a partial hand recount that won’t change the outcome of this month’s decisive vote in favor of abortion rights after abortion opponents charged almost $120,000 to credit cards Monday to cover the cost. The Kansas secretary of state’s office said the recount will occur in nine of the state’s 105 counties that account for more than half of the votes cast on the Aug. 2 abortion ballot question, including four of the state’s five most populous counties. Voters who want to keep the abortion rights allowed under the Kansas constitution prevailed in...
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — After receiving more than a dozen reports of conduct violations by party-appointed poll watchers during the May primaries in North Carolina, the state elections board tightened regulations for precinct observers Tuesday to prevent partisan interference in the November general election. The board unanimously voted to...
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The PGA Tour is in Delaware for the first time and the buzz still surrounded Tiger Woods, even if he didn’t have clubs and might not be seen. Woods was scheduled to come to Wilmington Country Club on Tuesday for a private meeting of top players to discuss the threat of Saudi-funded LIV Golf, according to two people aware of the plans at the BMW Championship. They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the privacy of the meeting. One person invited to the meeting said it was to get on the same page against LIV Golf, along with taking more ownership in the direction of the PGA Tour. The meeting led to a previously scheduled Players Advisory Council meeting being moved up Tuesday afternoon to leave time for the private meeting.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A $100,000 reward is being offered in the case of a sheriff’s deputy found fatally shot along a dark stretch of road in North Carolina last week. “Horrified” by a string of shootings that have injured and killed several deputies in the state in recent weeks, the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association announced the reward Monday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the killing of Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd. The 48-year-old K-9 officer had been with the office for 13 years. Byrd joined the sheriff’s office...
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Beginning next March, visitors to Great Smoky Mountains National Park will need to purchase a parking pass to use the facilities. Park Superintendent Cassius Cash said in an interview the fee is needed to keep up with maintenance and staffing demands at the country’s most visited national park. The Smokies have seen at 57% increase in visitors over the past decade with a record 14.1 million visits in 2021. However, appropriations aren’t based on visitations and have remained relatively flat, Cash said. Due to a combination of deed restrictions and federal law, the park...
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday confirmed that he’s considering calling a special session of the Legislature, saying rumors of the effort are “relatively right.” “We’re working on that,” he said in brief comments to The Associated Press. “As I’ve always said, for the special session, we’ve got to have a pretty good agreement before we call one.” A statement from the governor’s office concerning a potential special session said Little wants to help Idaho residents “grappling with crushing inflation,” currently at about 8.5%. A potential special session would appear to use the state’s recently projected $2 billion surplus to counteract inflation. That could mean lawmakers attempting to pass some type of tax rebate during the special session that could take effect this year.
ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday he will spend up to $1.2 billion in federal COVID-19 aid on payments of $350 apiece to more than 3 million Georgians who benefit from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance. The payments will start in...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama company has been charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and fatally injured, authorities said Monday. ABC Polymer Industries, which has a plant in the Birmingham suburb of Helena, was accused...
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin is fighting to keep his seat as a New Mexico county commissioner as he faces possible removal and disqualification from public office for his participation in last year’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Griffin was previously convicted of a misdemeanor for entering Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021. He was sentenced to 14 days and given credit for time served. Three residents of Santa Fe and Los Alamos counties filed a lawsuit seeking to remove Griffin from being commissioner of Otero County’s 2nd district for the rest of his term. Griffin, a 47-year-old Republican, is representing himself in the two-day bench trial that began Monday.
SANDERSON, Texas (AP) — Four people were killed when a high-speed chase ended in a fiery head-on collision on a remote West Texas highway, officials said Monday. The episode began at dusk Friday on U.S. 90 just east of Sanderson, about 230 miles (370.15 kilometers) west of San Antonio, according to a Monday statement by the Texas Department of Public Safety. A DPS trooper was making a stop on a crew-cabbed pickup when the truck sped away. A chase ensued through Sanderson and north on U.S. 285, then ended when the truck veered into the oncoming lane of the two-lane highway and slammed into an oncoming pickup. Both vehicles erupted in flames, as did a vehicle damaged by debris from the collision. The unidentified driver and a rear-seat male passenger from Mexico in the fleeing truck were killed, along with both Del Rio, Texas, men in the oncoming truck, the DPS said. A front-seat passenger in the fleeing truck, a woman from Honduras, was airlifted to an Odessa hospital, where she was listed in serious condition. The occupant of the third vehicle was not injured, the DPS said.
Defense attorneys grilled an FBI informant Tuesday in the trial of two men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s governor, questioning his motivation to get inside a band of anti-government extremists and the key steps he took to gather evidence. Dan Chappel was cross-examined for hours as lawyers pressed their theme that any 2020 scheme targeting Gretchen Whitmer was driven by agents and operatives, not marijuana-puffing rebels Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. Near the end of the day’s testimony, prosecutors summoned Ty Garbin, a star witness who agreed to cooperate shortly after his arrest and pleaded guilty. He said Fox and Croft were his co-conspirators in the plot. Earlier, the defense challenged Chappel over his compensation — more than $50,000 in cash — and even a knee injury from Army service in Iraq. He was repeatedly asked questions to show he was getting direction from the FBI at critical times, especially a ride with Fox to scout Whitmer’s vacation home.
ATLANTA (AP) — Nearly 200 Georgia state prison employees have been arrested for job-related crimes since the beginning of 2020, according to a list obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Of the 195 Georgia Department of Corrections employees arrested through June 30, 143 are state certified police officers, mostly corrections...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — More thunderstorms were forecast this week for much of West Virginia, including areas that flooded Monday after up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain fell in some areas, the National Weather Service said. Storms were expected to develop Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the...
