Which Florida Counties Have the Most People Born and Raised in Florida Living There?
It's no secret that many families choose to move during the pandemic and that this gave way to a movement called the Great Pandemic Migration. An IBD/TIPP Poll during the pandemic found that 29% of Americans surveyed either moved during the coronavirus outbreak or planned to move.
click orlando
Central Florida boy, 10, loses leg in shark attack
ORLANDO, Fla. – An 10-year-old Central Florida boy was attacked by a shark in the Florida Keys on Saturday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission. According to FWC, Jameson Reeder Jr. was snorkeling at Looe Key Reef around 4:30 p.m. when he was bitten on the leg by the shark.
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: August 14, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Drone spots hundreds of sharks swimming near shore of Florida beach
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - A man flying his drone at a Florida beach spotted what appeared to be hundreds of sharks swimming near shore!. Garrett Zendeck was at Cocoa Beach last week enjoying the day. He sent his drone up to capture footage of the ocean water – and says he was shocked at how many sharks he saw swimming less than 1,000-feet from shore.
19 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
Florida has a reputation as being a haven for senior citizens, and why not? The state has plenty to offer, from beautiful beaches and amazing seafood to cities with a wide range of personalities and...
fox35orlando.com
'Like winning the lottery': Alligator hunting season begins in Florida
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Monday marked the first day of alligator hunting season in Florida. The 10-week season that runs from August 15 to November 1 allows for 24-hour hunting for the first time. Gator hunting season is Kevin Brotz’s favorite time of year. His company Get Bit Outdoors takes...
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman begging thieves to return her brother's ashes: 'Please bring my brother home'
ZELLWOOD, Fla. - A Florida woman said thieves broke into her home and stole money and most of her valuables, including her brother's remains. The family was planning to bury his ashes in Georgia, and she is begging whoever took her brother's ashes to return them. "I was over in...
Florida Shark Attack Leads to Leg Amputation for 10-Year-Old Boy
Jameson Reeder Jr. had been snorkeling with his family when the shark attacked. He began screaming and crying for help.
click orlando
Red Apple Dining team member found unresponsive, dies at Geneva Elementary School, district says
GENEVA, Fla. – A long-time member of the Red Apple Dining team died after being found unresponsive at Geneva Elementary School, Seminole County Public Schools said in a statement Monday. According to the statement, the team member was found laying unresponsive on the school’s kitchen floor. First responders made...
fox35orlando.com
Florida lieutenant wants cell phone tracking law changed in missing persons cases
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - The answers to a nearly two-decade-old mystery could be hidden inside a phone, though in many cases, police cannot access it. "Just imagine if it was your loved one, someone that was missing," said Lt. Brad Heath. You expect law enforcement to track them, for us to tell you we’re not able to track them because there’s no crime committed," said Winter Springs Lt. Brad Heath, referring to Florida Statute 934.42.
wfit.org
Another battle over bathrooms brews in Brevard
RepublicanRep. Randy Fine is calling on the Florida commissioner of education to investigate an alleged student on student sexual assault at a Brevard County middle school. The only problem? The district says the incident never happened. The Republican representative claims that a transgender girl sexually assaulted another girl in a...
fox35orlando.com
Apopka man shot, killed in attempted robbery near Alabama's Cheaha State Park, sheriff says
CLAY COUNTY, Al. - A Florida man was shot and killed over the weekend near an Alabama state park after someone attempted to rob him and his girlfriend, according to the Clay County (Alabama) Sheriff's Office. Clay County Sheriff Jim Studdard told FOX 35 in a statement on Tuesday that...
Study: Dangerous heat will impact Florida and much of US over next 50 years
A new "extreme heat belt" may end up reaching as far north as Chicago and will impact at least 107 million people by 2023, according to a new study released Monday.
Autoblog
Carvana is in hot water in Florida over title delays
Update: The following story has been updated with a statement from Carvana. If you live in Florida, the number of options for online car buying may be shrinking. The state’s Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles filed complaints against online auto retailer Carvana, citing title delays as the reason.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather forecast: More storms headed to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Afternoon highs will soar to the mid-90s across the interior and along the Atlantic coast. It will be humid with rain chances remaining rather low this afternoon. 30% in Orlando and up to 40% coverage in Brevard County. Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds will be the most likely threats. Storms will develop by early afternoon and will begin to dissipate in the late evening hours.
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Can a Florida wildlife officer pull me over for a traffic violation?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “Can a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission officer pull me...
850wftl.com
Martin County Health Officials: First child under four contracts monkey pox in Florida
(MARTIN COUNTY, FLA) — Martin County health officials are reporting that the first child in Florida under the age of four has contracted monkey pox. In all 1,266 infections have been reported statewide with nine juveniles cases. On Monday, the Florida Department of Health’s Reportable Disease Frequency Report listed...
click orlando
LIVE RADAR: Storms move across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Storm chances will once again be elevated Sunday. After a sunny start, clouds will be quick to bubble back up. Through the morning, the highest chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will be closest to the east coast of Florida. [SEE THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS...
Florida Man Wanted In Polk County For Illegal Hunting, Busted In Collier County For Illegal Hunting
A 27-year-old Florida man with multiple warrants from multiple counties was arrested yesterday for committing the same crimes he is wanted for. A Collier County deputy on patrol in the Immokalee district spotted unusual activity and took swift action. The deputy was patrolling the area
fox35orlando.com
Florida alligator hunting season: What to know
TAMPA, Fla. - Thousands of Floridians now have the opportunity to legally hunt alligators. The statewide gator hunting season begins Monday – and this time, hunters can target gators around the clock. Before, gator season was limited to 17 hours a day, mostly at night. But earlier this year,...
