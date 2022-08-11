ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Afternoon highs will soar to the mid-90s across the interior and along the Atlantic coast. It will be humid with rain chances remaining rather low this afternoon. 30% in Orlando and up to 40% coverage in Brevard County. Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds will be the most likely threats. Storms will develop by early afternoon and will begin to dissipate in the late evening hours.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO