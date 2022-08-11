ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 19

Kimberly Johnson
4d ago

nah but nah aren't officers always right? according the the CHUMPANZEES here.....had this an been different these folks would have supported the officer for JUST doing his job right? come on now police loving conservatives

Reply(2)
8
Thai Tanic
4d ago

It’s a white mans turn to win the City of Atlanta’s lottery. Get that check ready, Mayor.

Reply
7
Oldsoldiertr6565 y
4d ago

Cops at the airport have an atttitude. Officers your no better then every day citizens

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Shooting investigation underway at southwest Atlanta apartment complex

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning at an apartment complex. The incident was reported at the Aspen Court Apartments, located on the 1630 block of Stanton Road in southwest Atlanta. Officers could be seen focusing on an area near a parking lot of the complex. According to Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man found shot dead in middle of SE Atlanta street

ATLANTA - Police are looking for the killer of a man found shot dead in the middle of Southeast Atlanta's Hutchens Road. Investigators tell FOX 5 a passing driver saw the man and called 9-1-1 around 11:15 p.m. Monday. Arriving officers say he was dead by the time they got to the scene.
fox5atlanta.com

Officers charge woman with arson in connection to Kennesaw house fire

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman in Cobb County was arrested and taken into custody after officials accused her of deliberately setting a home on fire. Officials with the Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services reported that they were initially investigating a house fire around 8:33 a.m. at Woodland Drive later determining that the fire was incendiary.
COBB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traveler#An Encounter#Body Cam
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot during attempted robbery rushed to hospital, police say

ATLANTA - A man was taken to the hospital after he told police he was shot during an attempted robbery off Joe Lowery Boulevard SW. According to Atlanta police, the incident happened during the early morning hours Tuesday near Parsons Street SW. The man told investigators that he was shot by a black male who attempted to rob him. The suspect then took off on foot.
fox5atlanta.com

Woman found shot on highway following incident at SW Atlanta home, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police officers found a woman shot between the Downtown Connector and Interstate 20 eastbound on Sunday morning. Police said the woman was treated for injuries at a hospital and her condition was not described as critical. Police said the shooting stemmed from an incident at a home...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox5atlanta.com

Man stabbed to death outside Atlanta gas station, witness shot possible suspect

ATLANTA - Devastated family members returned to the scene of Monday's stabbing that claimed the life of 39-year-old Brandon Scott. "Somebody told me he stopped at the store for a quick second, and when he came out of the store someone was in his vehicle, and the person that was in his vehicle stabbed him," Scott's sister Deonne Scott told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes.
fox5atlanta.com

Pedestrian struck during hit-and-run in Decatur dies, police say

DECATUR, Ga. - A man is dead after police say he was struck by a car while crossing the street late Monday night in Decatur. The incident happened around 11:35 p.m. at the intersection of Scott Boulevard and Clairemont Avenue. According to Decatur police, a younger adult male was crossing Scott Boulevard in the crosswalk when an unknown vehicle heading west hit him and then left the scene.
fox5atlanta.com

Woman charged in attack, shooting that grazed victim

ATLANTA - Police made an arrest after woman said she was jumped by a group of people and grazed by a bullet. Police said 48-year-old Deliah Jones is in Fulton County Jail on aggravated assault charges. Police said officers responded to a shooting reported at 625 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Men wanted for questioning in Cherokee Waffle House assault

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Cherokee County are working to identify two men wanted for questioning related to an assault that happened at a local Waffle House. The two men are white males and are believed to be driving a black or dark-colored pick-up truck. Anyone with information pertaining...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man fatally stabbed in early morning incident

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly stabbing and a shooting, which happened early Monday morning. Right now it's unclear if the two incidents are related.

Comments / 0

Community Policy