ATLANTA - Devastated family members returned to the scene of Monday's stabbing that claimed the life of 39-year-old Brandon Scott. "Somebody told me he stopped at the store for a quick second, and when he came out of the store someone was in his vehicle, and the person that was in his vehicle stabbed him," Scott's sister Deonne Scott told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes.

1 DAY AGO