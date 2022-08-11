Read full article on original website
Suspects accused of stealing $54,000 worth of merchandise appear in court
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Four people accused of stealing from a high-end retail store in Bellevue faced a King County judge on Monday for charges ranging from organized retail theft to trafficking stolen property. Surveillance video captured in June of this year shows the moment three people helped themselves to...
The Crime Blotter: Meat cleaver attack leaves Seattle man disfigured
Seattle Police say Sunday before 6:00 a.m., a suspect living in a boarding house wanted to borrow the victim’s car. The victim stated that the suspect was not licensed to drive. Later on, the suspect got into the victim’s room through an unlocked door and slashed the right side...
Caught on camera: Robbers threaten customers, employees in Maple Valley cannabis shop
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. - Robbers were caught on security cameras Saturday, holding customers and employees at gunpoint in a Maple Valley cannabis shop. The owner of Goobie's Doobies says the thieves made off with thousands of dollars worth of pot and left her staff and shoppers in the store traumatized. She's hoping the public can now help to catch the suspects.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Coffee shop faces racist threats, Granite Falls man charged with hate crime
A new way to get around is coming to the Alderwood Mall area in Lynnwood this fall. The Everett Herald reports a new transit system is set to launch this fall from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. Community Transit will have five vehicles and users will...
Unlicensed driver slashes victim in face with meat cleaver over refusal to loan him car
SEATTLE — A man slashed a person in the face with a meat cleaver after the victim declined to loan him their car on Sunday, according to Seattle police. Police said both the suspect and the victim lived in a boarding house in the area of the Seattle Police Department’s South Precinct.
Edmonds Police Blotter: July 26-Aug. 10, 2022
21200 block 84th Avenue West: Response to a traffic hazard led to a DUI arrest. 21900 block Highway 99: A wallet was dropped in a parking lot and possibly stolen right after. 8000 block 234th Street Southwest: Subject reported being sexually assaulted by their ex. 10500 block Alan-A-Dale Place: A...
Seattle Police: Recent spike in Kia thefts linked to TikTok trend
SEATTLE - Seattle Police warn a recent spike in Kia car thefts may be tied to a recent TikTok trend. Authorities say this time last year, officers investigated five Kia thefts. In July 2022, they have already investigated 36 stolen Kias, which they attribute to a TikTok tutorial. Police say...
2 suspects arrested in retail crime theft ring, including convicted killer of Tuba Man
BELLEVUE, Wash. — At least two people were in custody in connection with a retail crime ring that officials say is responsible for more than $100,000 in stolen merchandise from several high-end stores in Bellevue and the Seattle area. One of those people was Billy Chambers, 29, the same...
Crook breaks into small Kent business, gets no cash, but causes thousands of dollars in damage
KENT, WA - Kent Police are looking for whoever broke into a local family-owned business early Sunday morning, getting away with no cash, but causing thousands in damage. Police tell FOX 13 News they got a call for a break-in around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, at KJ’s Cakery Bakery Sweet Shop on Central Avenue North, just a few blocks away from the library.
Lacey police seeking to identify vehicle prowlers who used stolen credit cards at local stores
Lacey police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who stole credit cards during a vehicle prowl at LA Fitness last month. According to the police department, the two suspects were involved in a vehicle prowl on July 24 at the LA Fitness located at 1200 Galaxy Drive NE in Lacey.
Seattle Police seek missing 16-year-old from Highland Park neighborhood
SEATTLE - Police need help finding a missing, possibly endangered 16-year-old from Seattle's Highland Park neighborhood. Seattle Police say 16-year-old Jordoun was last seen wearing gray basketball shorts with blue and orange stripes, black Vans shoes and possibly a hoodie. It is not known what led up to Jordoun going missing.
Caught on camera: Armed robbery suspects in Maple Valley pot shop robbery
The owner of Goobie's Doobies says the thieves made off with thousands of dollars worth of pot and left her staff and shoppers in the store traumatized. She's hoping the public can now help to catch the suspects.
1 killed, 1 injured in head-on collision involving Metro bus in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — One person was killed and another was injured in a serious two-car collision involving a King County Metro bus on Monday morning, according to the Bellevue Police Department. The crash occurred near the intersection of 156th Avenue Northeast and Northup Way at about 8 a.m. Police...
Two felony charges for Olympia woman allegedly found asleep in stranger’s home
A transient Olympia woman was charged with two felonies after she allegedly pried her way into a stranger’s home, slept on his couch, and stole his belongings. Erica Ricarla Doyle, 37, was charged with residential burglary and third-degree theft by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on August 9. Olympia...
Drivers allegedly racing before Tacoma I-5 crash that left 3 injured
TACOMA, Wash. - Three people were injured early Tuesday morning after a multi-car crash on I-5 in Tacoma, troopers said. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-5 near South 56th Street before 1 a.m. Washington State Patrol Trooper Robert Reyer told FOX 13 that three cars were racing...
Man shot, killed in Cal Anderson Park, police investigating
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed near Cal Anderson Park early Saturday morning. Officers were called to several reports of gunshots near Cal Anderson’s basketball court around 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man on the ground with several gunshot wounds.
Beware Jury Duty Phone Scam
Pierce County social media post. Be careful! The jury duty phone scam has returned to Pierce County. The court won’t call you and demand money from you for missing jury duty. If you have sent money to the scammers please contact your bank immediately and file a report with your local police department.
Mayor, interim police chief respond to 11 reported shootings in Seattle over the weekend
SEATTLE - The shooting at Tony T’s Sports Lounge near T-Mobile Park early Sunday morning is jarring to officials, not just for the innocent victims involved, but also for the number of shots that were fired at the crowded location. Seattle Police recovered 80 shell casings and the shooter...
Motorcyclist killed after crashing into car in Tacoma
A motorcyclist was killed Sunday after they crashed into a car in Tacoma, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, at 5:46 p.m., a car heading northbound on Portland Avenue made a left turn from the center turn lane to pull into a business. A motorcyclist heading southbound crashed...
Washington man faces weapons, drug charges after being stopped for speeding in Elko County
A Washington man is facing weapons and drug charges after troopers stopped him for speeding in Elko County and found him with unmarked firearms and about 7 pounds of marijuana, Nevada State Police said Sunday.
