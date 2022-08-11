ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

KING 5

Suspects accused of stealing $54,000 worth of merchandise appear in court

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Four people accused of stealing from a high-end retail store in Bellevue faced a King County judge on Monday for charges ranging from organized retail theft to trafficking stolen property. Surveillance video captured in June of this year shows the moment three people helped themselves to...
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Police Blotter: July 26-Aug. 10, 2022

21200 block 84th Avenue West: Response to a traffic hazard led to a DUI arrest. 21900 block Highway 99: A wallet was dropped in a parking lot and possibly stolen right after. 8000 block 234th Street Southwest: Subject reported being sexually assaulted by their ex. 10500 block Alan-A-Dale Place: A...
q13fox.com

Seattle Police: Recent spike in Kia thefts linked to TikTok trend

SEATTLE - Seattle Police warn a recent spike in Kia car thefts may be tied to a recent TikTok trend. Authorities say this time last year, officers investigated five Kia thefts. In July 2022, they have already investigated 36 stolen Kias, which they attribute to a TikTok tutorial. Police say...
Louis Vuitton
q13fox.com

Seattle Police seek missing 16-year-old from Highland Park neighborhood

SEATTLE - Police need help finding a missing, possibly endangered 16-year-old from Seattle's Highland Park neighborhood. Seattle Police say 16-year-old Jordoun was last seen wearing gray basketball shorts with blue and orange stripes, black Vans shoes and possibly a hoodie. It is not known what led up to Jordoun going missing.
thejoltnews.com

Two felony charges for Olympia woman allegedly found asleep in stranger’s home

A transient Olympia woman was charged with two felonies after she allegedly pried her way into a stranger’s home, slept on his couch, and stole his belongings. Erica Ricarla Doyle, 37, was charged with residential burglary and third-degree theft by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on August 9. Olympia...
q13fox.com

Drivers allegedly racing before Tacoma I-5 crash that left 3 injured

TACOMA, Wash. - Three people were injured early Tuesday morning after a multi-car crash on I-5 in Tacoma, troopers said. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-5 near South 56th Street before 1 a.m. Washington State Patrol Trooper Robert Reyer told FOX 13 that three cars were racing...
q13fox.com

Man shot, killed in Cal Anderson Park, police investigating

SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed near Cal Anderson Park early Saturday morning. Officers were called to several reports of gunshots near Cal Anderson’s basketball court around 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man on the ground with several gunshot wounds.
The Suburban Times

Beware Jury Duty Phone Scam

Pierce County social media post. Be careful! The jury duty phone scam has returned to Pierce County. The court won’t call you and demand money from you for missing jury duty. If you have sent money to the scammers please contact your bank immediately and file a report with your local police department.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Motorcyclist killed after crashing into car in Tacoma

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday after they crashed into a car in Tacoma, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, at 5:46 p.m., a car heading northbound on Portland Avenue made a left turn from the center turn lane to pull into a business. A motorcyclist heading southbound crashed...
TACOMA, WA

