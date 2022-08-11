ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 8/11/2022

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

An afternoon pullback left stock indexes on Wall Street mixed Thursday, erasing most of their morning gains fueled by another encouraging report about inflation. The S&P 500 closed 0.1% lower. The Nasdaq also fell, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose slightly. Investors weighed new data showing inflation at the wholesale level slowed more than economists expected in July. That bolstered hopes that inflation may be close to a peak and that the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive about raising interest rates than feared. Stocks pared their gains after Treasury yields climbed. The Walt Disney Co. rallied after reporting stronger quarterly results than expected.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 2.97 points, or 0.1%, to 4,207.27.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27.16 points, or 0.1%, to 33,336.67.

The Nasdaq fell 74.89 points, or 0.6%, to 12,779.91.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 6.01 points, or 0.3%, to 1,975.26.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 62.08 points, or 1.5%.

The Dow is up 533.20 points, or 1.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 122.36 points, or 1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 53.43 points, or 2.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 558.91 points, or 11.7%.

The Dow is down 3,001.63 points, or 8.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,865.06 points, or 18.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 270.06 points, or 12%.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

After another bumpy day, Wall Street ends mostly higher

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. Stock indexes turned mixed on Wall Street in choppy afternoon trading Tuesday as investors cautiously review mostly encouraging financial results from major retailers. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% as of 3:11 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 184 points, or 0.5%, to 34,096 and the Nasdaq slid 0.5%. Walmart jumped 5.5% and after the nation’s largest retailer reported strong results that easily topped analysts’ forecasts. Home Depot rose 4.2% after also reporting better-than-expected results. The gains from both companies did much of the heavy lifting for the Dow.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $2.88 to $86.53 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for October delivery fell $2.76 to $92.34 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 5 cents to $2.90 a gallon. September heating oil rose 4 cents to $3.48 a gallon. September natural gas rose 60 cents to $9.33 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

Buffett's firm buys more Apple shares while betting on oil

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company bet more on high-tech darling Apple during the second quarter, while also investing billions in old-school oil producers Occidental Petroleum and Chevron. Berkshire Hathaway detailed all its second-quarter investments Monday in a new filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Wall Street follows Berkshire’s investments closely because of Buffett’s remarkably successful track record over the decades. Berkshire had already disclosed its biggest move in the quarter — investing $1.4 billion in oil producer Occidental Petroleum — because that investment’s size required more immediate updates. Berkshire now owns more than $11 billion worth of Occidental stock, and it controls more than 20% of the company after making several more purchases since the quarter ended on June 30. But Monday’s filing revealed a number of smaller moves Berkshire made during the second quarter, including adding to its stakes in Apple, Chevron, Ally Financial, Activision Blizzard, Paramount Global and several other stocks. Berkshire also trimmed its holdings in General Motors, US Bancorp and Kroger stocks while eliminating a stake in Verizon Communications.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy