Rock Hill, SC

New Partnership with Clinton College & Rock Hill School District

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Thousands of students, many for the first time walking through the doors of schools, ready to embark on a new year across the Tri-County. CN2 is sharing stories throughout the viewing area and we begin in Rock Hill where students at one elementary school were greeted with cheers and high fives from possibly future teachers.
Clover High School Bursting At The Seams As Class Sizes Grow

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Growing Pains for the Clover School District on this first day of class. Students at Clover High School struggled to even find a parking spot on campus. Clover School District Officials are working hard to make room where they can at the high school.
Gun Found in Student’s Backpack at Lancaster Middle School

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On the school’s first day of class the Lancaster County School District says a pistol was found in a student’s book bag. According to an updated release from the district, it received a tip Monday afternoon that a person might have a pistol at South Middle School.
21 Year old Identified in Fatal York County Crash

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Coroner has released the name of the passenger who was killed Monday, August 15, on Pleasant Road near Gold Hill Road in York County. Officials say Jacob Brown, 21, of Fort Mill was the passenger of the 1991 Mazda two-door...
