State Superintendent speaks on Critical Race Theory ban

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — Right now, Critical Race Theory cannot be taught in our schools.

But a proposed change to North Dakota’s administrative rules may soon require school boards to make all instructional materials publicly accessible to everyone, simply to ensure Critical Race Theory is not being taught.

According to the state, “Critical Race Theory” means the theory that racism is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but that racism is systemically embedded in American society and the American legal system to facilitate racial inequality.

State Superintendent, Kirsten Baesler tells us we can’t change the law because it’s already made, her job is to simply enforce it.

Although schools can make their own policies, all rules must follow the law related to Critical Race Theory in our state.

“The department nor the state superintendent does not have the authority to overturn or strengthen any law that has passed so we were directed to write administrative rules for the implementation for our locally elected school board leaders to use as they are responsible for the implementation of the laws of North Dakota,” Baesler said.

We have received several comments and concerns regarding CRT, and we are doing our best to contact those who can answer your questions.

A public hearing for open comments will be held on Thursday, September 8.

Written comments will be accepted as well, and the deadline for those is September 19.

This is a developing story.

