Report: AEW Wrestlers 'Planned' To Be Part Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
AEW will reportedly be involved at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, there are "plans for certain AEW guys to be at" NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. NJPW has yet to officially announced Wrestle Kingdom 17. The show is annually held on January 4, though it's...
XPW Night Of Reckoning Results (8/13): Taya Valkyrie, Brian Cage, Necro Butcher In Action
Xtreme Pro Wrestling held its Night of Reckoning event on August 13 from The Derby Room in Ponoma, CA. The event aired on FITE TV. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. XPW Night Of Reckoning Results (8/13) - Extreme Playland: Dirty Ron def. Bo Cooper. - Damian...
NJPW G1 Climax 32 Night Seventeen Results (8/14): Hiroshi Tanahashi Takes On KENTA
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night seventeen of its G1 Climax 32 tournament on August 14 from Nagano White Ring (Nagano City Mashima General Sports Arena) in Nagano, Japan. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW G1 Climax 32 Night Seventeen Results (8/14) - BULLET...
Report: Alberto El Patrón Files Amended Lawsuit Against Combate Global
Alberto El Patron continues to seek legal action against MMA promotion Combate Global. Per PWInsider, Patron filed an amended lawsuit with the The United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on August 9. The court previously ruled that the lawsuit could be unable to move forward on July 26.
Jeff Cobb Crunches The Numbers And Reveals The Formula For How He Will Win NJPW G1 Climax 32 A-Block
Jeff Cobb crunches the numbers. With the G1 Climax 32 Tournament wrapping up in the next few days, Jeff Cobb, Who currently has a record of 3-3, with 6 points recently crunched the numbers in a post-match interview on August 13, Cobb astutely detailed how he was going to get the win for the A-block. This mathematical expertise would make Scott Steiner jealous.
Beyond Wrestling Founder Drew Cordeiro Discusses Impact Of AEW And WWE On Independent Wrestling
Beyond Wrestling has become one of the top independent promotions on the scene, especially in the northeast. The company was founded in 2009 by Drew Cordeiro and has spotlighted talent like John Silver, Kris Statlander, Orange Cassidy, Wheeler Yuta and more throughout the years. With the rise of AEW and...
NJPW Announces Royal Quest II For October
NJPW is returning to the United Kingdom. New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that the company will head to London on October 1 & 2 for Royal Quest II. This will be the promotion's first venture to the United Kingdom since 2019. From NJPW:. In the three years since NJPW hit the...
AEW Announces August AEW Dark Tapings At Universal Studios
AEW returns to Universal Studios. All Elite Wrestling announced the company will return to Universal Studios for its next set of Dark tapings on August 21. No talent was advertised in the promotional photo. Tapings will be in two sessions, which run three hours each. Matches are taped in bulk and aired as part of AEW Dark in upcoming weeks.
Pro Wrestling Tees Announces All Out Party, New AEW Merchandise Released | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, August 15, 2022. - Pro Wrestling Tees has announced an All Out party that will take place hours before the pay-per-view:. - Find out when tickets go on sale for IMPACT Bound For Glory by clicking here. - West Coast Pro has...
Report: Former WWE Referee Scott Armstrong Now Working For IMPACT Wrestling
Scott Armstrong has landed in the IMPACT Zone. PWInsider reports that Armstrong, a former WWE official, started working with IMPACT Wrestling this past weekend. He officiated the Knockouts World Championship match between Jordynne Grace and Mia Yim at IMPACT Emergence, and he was also active as a producer. Armstrong has...
