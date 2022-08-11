ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Attempted bank robber arrested, bond set at over $1 million

By Aspen Popowski
 4 days ago

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Okaloosa County deputies arrested a man they believe tried to commit a robbery at Eglin Federal Credit Union in Mary Esther.

Okaloosa County deputies arrested Kirk Stephen Losey after he tried to steal $3,000 from the Northwest Florida bank, according to an arrest report.

Losey walked into the bank Monday, Aug. 8 and demanded money from the teller. The teller gave the note to her supervisor and walked backed to her station. By the time she walked back, Losey had already left the building.

Losey then traveled to First National Bank and left the bank around 20 minutes later with paperwork, according to the report. Losey was seen wearing the same tan outfit that he wore at the first bank.

Losey left the bank on a bike and rode it near Hampton Inn and Suites. Security footage captured Losey ditching the tan clothes on a fence along the hotel’s property, revealing a white tank top and shorts underneath.

Deputies gathered surveillance footage from the two banks and the hotel. Investigators positively identified Losey as the suspect, which was supported by a positive identification from witnesses.

Losey was taken into custody, which revealed he was a “registered sexual predator,” who failed to tell law enforcement about his address change. Currently, Losey was charged with attempted robbery and a sex offender violation for failing to report his residence change.

Losey’s bond was set at $1 million for the attempted robbery charge and $150,000 for the sex offender violation, according to the Okaloosa County jail log.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

FL Resident
4d ago

So thankful, so grateful for Okaloosa County's great law enforcement. Prosecutors who prosecute and judges who sentence commiserate with the crime. FL is blessed with the best governor in the country, Ron DeSantis. Our economy, productivity, property values are high and citizens enjoy the safety of low crime. Ron DeSantis is the best governor in the country and sets the example for other governors to attempt to exceed. 🌴

