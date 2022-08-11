Town Talk: A conversation with Sgts Terry Fritts and Roger Vorous, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, TRIAD

Read full article on original website
Tree Stewards announce a welcoming addition to the Royal Shenandoah Greenway
If you drove along South Street in Front Royal last Friday or Saturday, you may have noticed a lot of activity along the section of the Royal Shenandoah Greenway that crosses Royal Plaza. On Friday, the crew from the Department of Public Works was busy digging holes in preparation for a major tree planting. On Saturday, August 13th, members of the Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee, the Front Royal Warren County Tree Stewards, the Front Royal Warren County Anti-Litter Council, and citizen volunteers came together to plant 18 Crepe Myrtles (Natchez variety) and 4 native SweetSpire shrubs along the greenway.
Keep control of our local schools in our local hands
Less than a year ago, the National School Board Association colluded with the Biden Administration and the FBI to deem upset parents “domestic terrorists.” If one thing has become abundantly clear, parents are fed up and want to be heard by their local school boards. Parents do not want large organizations with official-sounding names but no legal authority standing in their way when trying to address the local officials they voted into office.
SAR commemorates reading of Declaration of Independence, Loudoun County Courthouse
On August 13, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a ceremony to Commemorate the reading of the Declaration of Independence at the Loudoun County Courthouse on August 12, 1776. In July of that year, the colonies were in...
The Pot calling the kettle black – Partisanship and Public Education: a move to isolate, defund, and weaken Warren County Public Schools from within?
This observer finds the Warren County School Board debate over continued membership in the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) disturbingly ironic and troubling in its timing. The latter as the county board of supervisors plods along six weeks into the new fiscal year without an approved public schools budget and cuts on the table that could lead to program and staffing cuts and additional losses, including a potential exodus of teachers facing contract cuts here to surrounding communities still looking to fill post-COVID teaching vacancies at already approved wage levels. And that public school budget debate here continues despite no increase in local funding being sought to support that FY-2023 WC Public Schools budget proposal.
Thomas J. Gibbons (1942 – 2022)
Tom was born on Christmas Day, 1942, and peacefully passed on August 11, 2022. He was surrounded by love and family. Tom was a Captain in the US Marine Corps and served in Vietnam from 1966-1967. He went back to Vietnam with the CIA for two more years. Then, after gaining two master’s degrees, he became the Chief Librarian for the US Army, Europe. Tom and Ricky spent over 33 years overseas.
Motorcyclist Who Died in Richmond Crash Identified
Motorcyclist Who Died in Richmond Crash Identified
Fairfax Police looking for missing 11-year-old
According to police, 11-year-old Kimberly Villeda Lopez was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 13 at around 7 p.m. on the 4300 block of Allman Drive in Annandale.
Man Serving 2 Life Sentences Gets Additional 30 Years
A man serving two life sentences in prison was sentenced to an additional 30 years for a Germantown home invasion robbery in 2017. Gregory Jones, 28, was sentenced Friday in circuit court, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office. On Oct. 9, 2017, Jones and an accomplice broke into the home and robbed and assaulted the homeowner. He was connected to the crime via DNA evidence in gloves found near the scene.
Fredericksburg Police looking for suspects in Home Depot shoplifting incident
The incident occurred on Monday, August 1, at a Home Depot, according to police. The two suspects were reportedly driving a black sedan -- possibly a Hyundai Equus -- with temporary Virginia tags.
Missing Prince William woman found
According to police, 27-year-old Stephanie Ivonne Martinez was last seen at around 6 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 on the 14000 block of Minnieville Road in Woodbridge. She was last seen wearing an orange hat, sunglasses, a dark-colored sports bra and black shorts.
Police: Woman dies after being set on fire during domestic incident in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police say detectives are questioning a person of interest after a woman was set on fire during an alleged domestic incident at a Fairfax County apartment complex. In a press conference Wednesday, Fairfax County Bureau Chief Ed O'Carroll explained the tragic series of events. O'Carroll...
Man Steals Over $1,000 Worth of Steaks From Dawson’s Market; $500 Reward Offered For Information Leading to His Arrest
On Tuesday morning at approximately 11am, a man walked into Dawson’s Market in Rockville Town Square (225 N Washington St) and stole over 50 steaks valued at more than $1,000 along with two 12-packs of beer, according to a store representative (photos below). Management has told us that shoplifting incidents have increased at the store since mid-2021, which has led to the store often paying off-duty police officers to stand inside or in front of the store to help curb potential shoplifting.
Former Police Officer Ordered To Serve Home Detention For Death Of Infant Daughter In Maryland
A former police officer in Virginia could avoid prison time after being sentenced for his role in the death of his 6-month-old daughter in Maryland in 2017. Monrovia resident Jason Michael Colley, 42, a former 10-year veteran of the Fairfax County Police Department, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree assault in connection to the death of his infant daughter Harper on Oct. 31, 2017, the state’s attorney for Frederick County announced.
