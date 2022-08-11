ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenkintown, PA

Self-Taught Chef from Jenkintown Remembered for His Passion: ‘He Passed Just as He Lived, with Intention’

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tKeJA_0hDr98xf00
Jim Burke.Image via Monica Herndon, Philadelphia Inquirer.

Chef Jim Burke, a Jenkintown native and the owner of James, a popular South Philadelphia restaurant, has died at 49 after a two-year battle with a rare lung cancer, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Burke co-owned James with his wife, Kristina, who worked alongside him as a pastry chef.

“He passed just as he lived, with intention,” she said.

Burke was diagnosed with EGFR lung cancer in August 2020. By that time, the cancer had reached stage IV and already spread to his bones and brain.

But the celebrated chef faced cancer with “his customary grace and humility,” said Kristina, a breast cancer survivor.

Burke originally got an economics degree from Franklin and Marshall College, but he soon realized cooking was his true passion. Although he had no formal training, he made up for it with his dedication and patience.

“He worked in a lot of restaurants and read voraciously about cooking,” Kristina said.

Read more about Jim Burke in The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

Comedy in Pottstown Finds a Home Under a Dome

Soul Joel Productions, a Royersford-based independent comedy production company, got on its feet in 2019, the brainstorm of Joel Richardson. When the pandemic shuttered his indoor venues, Richardson took his array of comics outdoors, using a domed roof to protect audiences from the elements and fresh air to keep them safe. Travis Brower, of PHL17, uncovered the story of Richardson’s covered Pottstown performance spot.
POTTSTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Health
City
Jenkintown, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
chestercounty.com

Obituaries for the week of August 15

Sophie Pearl Butler, a resident of Laurel, Del. and formerly of southern Chester County, passed away at home on Aug. 6, 2022. She was 101. She was the wife of the late Russell M. Butler, with whom she shared 64 years of marriage. Born in Rising Sun, Md., she was...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
MONTCO.Today

Neumann Alumnus Grabs Emmy Nomination for Documentary

Neumann University ice hockey goalie Kyle Pantalone guarding the net during a game. Jake Loburak, a native of Lansdale and recent graduate of Neumann University, has received a nomination for an Emmy Award, based on his work as executive producer and videographer for a student-produced documentary series titled Between the Blue Lines.
LANSDALE, PA
phl17.com

O’Sheas is the Irish Pub with Delco Flair

There is a new party pub in Delco! O’Shea’s at Harrah’s Philadelphia is bringing all of the flair from their Las Vegas location to Delaware County, PA. From table games and sports betting to arcade games and darts, O’Sheas has it all including food from any of Harrah’s restaurants delivered right to wherever your playing at O’Sheas!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Bryn Mawr Brims Mightily as a Spot for a Nearby Outing

In an assessment of Montgomery County’s oft-ignored backyard treasures rests Bryn Mawr, patiently waiting locals to discover for the first time — or perhaps rediscover if it’s been a while between visits — its high points. Carole Felton Shore collected them for Main Line Tonight. The...
BRYN MAWR, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Survivor#South Philadelphia#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Franklin And#Marshall College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
sanatogapost.com

Pottstown Hospital Nursing Leader New Tower VP

WEST READING PA – Tower Health designated a new system-wide leader – Ann Blankenhorn, DNP, MBA, RN, NEA-BC – as its vice president for nursing clinical practice and education, and patient safety. She will be responsible across all Tower Health facilities, including Pottstown and Phoenixville hospitals and...
WEST READING, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy