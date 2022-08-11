Clanton Police Department arrested David Christopher Mctigue on Aug. 13 after responses to CPD social media posts assisted the department in finding his location. Mctigue, also callesd was arrested on charges of attempting to elude at a traffic stop. However, he had nationwide warrants from the Department of Corrections for probation violation. Locally, Mctigue had an outstanding warrant with the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on unlawful possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.

CLANTON, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO