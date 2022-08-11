Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Eastern Kentucky community works together to create a temporary bridge to cross
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — The mantra “Kentuckians helping Kentuckians” continues in the most flood-ravaged parts of the state. Many bridges have been destroyed, cutting off access to people’s homes. In Knott County, one man started working on a solution to help his neighbors get access to the main road.
Kentucky BBQ restaurant puts on benefit concert for flood victims
Clean-up in eastern Kentucky continues following the flooding in late July wreaked havoc on the region.
wchstv.com
Marshall University expands 'metro' tuition rate for students in Ohio, Kentucky
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Several dozen counties in Ohio and Kentucky have been added to the area where students receive reduced tuition rates at Marshall University in West Virginia. The university's board of governors expanded the metro tuition rate eligibility to cover a 100-mile radius from the Huntington campus.
Commentary: TVA Owes Eastern Kentucky Reparations for Strip Mining’s Role in Flooding
It is not often that journalists confess they have run out of adjectives to describe an event, but two veterans who are covering the flooding in eastern Kentucky tell me they simply don’t have a sufficient vocabulary to describe what they see all over the region. “Unprecedented” has often been used. An editorial in the Whitesburg, Kentucky, Mountain Eagle last week called it “unnatural.” It can also be called “unnecessary.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBIR
Good news comes for eastern Kentucky family initially denied FEMA aid for destroyed home
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — Katie Turner and her husband closed on their first home just days before the floods that devastated eastern Kentucky. Before they ever had the chance to move in, the waters gutted the home that they’d saved so long to buy. That was hard enough....
Dead man found in Morehead motel, investigation underway
A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Morehead motel room.
wchstv.com
POLL: Weigh in on best time to start the school year in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Care-free days of summer will soon be traded in for back-to-the-books instruction time. But when is the best time to start the school year in West Virginia?. Eyewitness News wants your opinion, and you can weigh in in our poll below on whether you favor...
wymt.com
City of Hazard Utilities shares updates on water situation in Perry County
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the City of Hazard Utilities posted a statement on Facebook Monday saying the city’s water plant had damages to its raw water pumps and is now using spare resources. Officials said they have ordered new pumps, and the old pumps were damaged by...
RELATED PEOPLE
How to help: Kentucky flood victims plea for assistance after claims rejected
Despite devastating flooding that washed away homes and killed at least 39 people in eastern Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear reports the Federal Emergency Management Agency is denying numerous requests from victims.
kentuckytoday.com
Ready Church prepares churches on what to do when disaster strikes
GARRETT, Ky. (KT) – Garrett First Baptist Church participated in a Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief program called Ready Church earlier this year. While no one could be completely prepared for the worst flood in Kentucky history, pastor Blaine Deploy said he was glad the church went through Ready Church. Garrett FBC, located in Floyd County, wasn’t impacted by the flooding, the pastor said.
thelevisalazer.com
WILSON WILL OVERSEE ARC’S ‘TRANSFORMATION’ OF BELLEFONTE CENTER
As Market President for Kentucky, Addiction Recovery Care’s John Wilson Will Lead Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital Transformation. Louisa, Ky.—Addiction Recovery Care (ARC), a leading provider of addiction treatment and recovery services in Eastern and Central Kentucky, is proud to announce John Wilson’s promotion to Market President, Kentucky. Wilson joined the organization in 2020 as CEO of Crown Recovery Center in Springfield and was then named Market CEO in January 2022. Now, as ARC’s Market President for Kentucky, he will lead the company’s efforts to expand in Greenup County and other markets throughout the state.
KY Deer Hunters: Special Regulations for New Chronic Wasting Disease Zone
I think I enjoy the fall as much as I enjoy anything. It's just the perfect weather. And there are so many events and seasons that always get me in the mood. I've already immersed myself in looking for fall getaway ideas and checking college football updates on a daily basis. And even though I don't hunt, any announcements regarding deer season make me perk up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
Eastern Kentucky flood victims were trapped inside home as it washed away, family says
A family member of two Eastern Kentucky flood victims says rescue workers nearly managed to get to the married couple before their home washed away. Judy and Victor “Bones” Slone of Leburn were among those who died in the Kentucky floods, Judy’s niece Julia Everidge said Sunday.
wymt.com
‘Rainstorm to an Armageddon’: Eastern Ky. family cleaning up from flood damage
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Tim Deaton and his family live in the Rowdy community of Perry County. They now spend their time cleaning up a more than one-hundred-year-old home at Holliday Farm and Garden. ”Woke up around 1:00 in the morning, and it went from being a rainstorm to...
wdrb.com
Chemical spill in Floyd County creek causes water to turn blue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floyd County Emergency Management was called to a New Albany creek that turned blue. The agency posted on Facebook saying they were notified Friday of an unknown chemical spill in Fall Run Creek. The Floyd County Health Department and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management also...
wymt.com
Operation Barbeque Relief helping feed people in Eastern Kentucky.
NEON, Ky. (WYMT) - In Letcher County, a group of three men is working to make as much of a difference as they can, making barbecue and filling stomachs. The non-profit organization, Operation Barbeque Relief, started in 2011 in Joplin Missouri. Three volunteers with the organization from Kansas City have been busy working to help people in Eastern Kentucky.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY TREASURER’S SETTLEMENT
The following is a summary of Lawrence County Fiscal Court Financial Statement for Fiscal Year ending June 30th, 2022. The entire report. is available for public inspection in the Lawrence County Judge’s Office, 2nd Floor of the courthouse, Monday-Friday, 8:30am-4:00pm. LAWRENCE COUNTY TREASURER’S SETTLEMENT. FINANCIAL STATEMENT. FISCAL YEAR...
Kentucky sheriff gives update on dead 12-year-old
The sheriff’s office said they responded to an assault report at around 11 p.m. when they found Stacy Collins suffering from an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound.
3 Important Things the Kentucky State Police Want You To Know About Traffic Stops
Have you ever been pulled over? There are several very important things that officers want you to know about traffic stops and how you can help keep them and yourself safe. This is a safe space people most of us have probably been pulled over at least once in our life. If I'm being honest I don't have enough fingers and toes to count how many times I have been pulled over. Yet here I am legally driving a vehicle and still insured. There are a lot of things I wish I would have known before I started driving.
spectrumnews1.com
Volunteers work tirelessly in eastern Kentucky, more help needed
“It’s so overwhelming and when you’re here, you’re so busy working all of the time that you go home and collapse,” said Sizemore. Sizemore has been helping at the flood relief community distribution center in the old JC Penny building in Perry County since floods washed out the homes of those in her community.
Comments / 0