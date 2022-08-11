ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

The Daily Yonder

Commentary: TVA Owes Eastern Kentucky Reparations for Strip Mining’s Role in Flooding

It is not often that journalists confess they have run out of adjectives to describe an event, but two veterans who are covering the flooding in eastern Kentucky tell me they simply don’t have a sufficient vocabulary to describe what they see all over the region. “Unprecedented” has often been used. An editorial in the Whitesburg, Kentucky, Mountain Eagle last week called it “unnatural.” It can also be called “unnecessary.”
