My name is Kallen Harris, and I am a full-time student at Troy University. Serving others has always been a goal for me. Early acceptance into the Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree program at Troy is one way I hope to reach that goal. Caring for and helping future patients improve their health and achieve a better quality of life is my highest aspiration. Aside from nursing, serving in my community was always another goal. While pursuing that goal, doors of opportunity opened for me at the Chilton County Chamber of Commerce.

CHILTON COUNTY, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO