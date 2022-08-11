Related
Gridiron action begins this week in Chilton County
The following are the football schedules for each Chilton County area team for the week of Aug. 17-24. Aug. 19: @ Bibb County at 7 p.m. Aug. 18: @ Thorsby at 7 p.m. Aug. 18: vs. Jemison at 7 p.m. Maplesville High School. Aug. 19: @ Meek at 7 p.m.
Ellianos franchise owners release expected open date
Construction on the Ellianos Coffee Clanton location is nearing completion. Franchise owners Steve and Lori Walter expect the drive-thru coffee location to open sometime in October. With supply, crew and utility delays, Steve Walter said the project is about six months behind the initial schedule. The couple became interested in...
Column: Serving through the Chamber
My name is Kallen Harris, and I am a full-time student at Troy University. Serving others has always been a goal for me. Early acceptance into the Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree program at Troy is one way I hope to reach that goal. Caring for and helping future patients improve their health and achieve a better quality of life is my highest aspiration. Aside from nursing, serving in my community was always another goal. While pursuing that goal, doors of opportunity opened for me at the Chilton County Chamber of Commerce.
COLUMN: Kat creating canine couture
Sewing is something that comes naturally to Clanton resident Kat Reece. She has a knack for fine hook crocheting and sewing details. “I’ve began sewing when I was nine,” Reece said. “I received a toy antique Singer sewing machine that I used when I was a little girl to make doll clothes. From there, I learned how to sew watching my mother, both of my grandmothers and my father. He learned how to sew when he was in the Navy.”
Fall soccer league looking for coaches
The American Youth Soccer Organization is partnering with the YMCA of Chilton County again this fall to bring a soccer league to Chilton County. Registration for the upcoming fall season ends on Aug. 19, and those interested can sign up at https://ayso.bluesombrero.com/region1642. “The great thing about our community soccer program...
Public helps CPD locate fugitive
Clanton Police Department arrested David Christopher Mctigue on Aug. 13 after responses to CPD social media posts assisted the department in finding his location. Mctigue, also callesd was arrested on charges of attempting to elude at a traffic stop. However, he had nationwide warrants from the Department of Corrections for probation violation. Locally, Mctigue had an outstanding warrant with the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on unlawful possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jemison approves prohibition on new car washes
The Jemison City Council unanimously approved a moratorium on car washes in the town center commercial district during its Aug. 15 meeting. Car washes will be prohibited in the zone until 2026. The resolution stated that the moratorium was being put in place to protect the look of the district.
White in the knuckles, gold in the buckle
The Maplesville Red Devils Bulls & Barrels rodeo took place on Aug. 12-13 at Rays Arena in Jemison. Bull riding and barrel racing took place on both nights. Vendors, food trucks and animals were available to patrons, and professional rodeo clown Trent McFarland entertained the crowd throughout the weekend. All...
