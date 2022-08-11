Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
Vehicle of interest sought in connection to Birmingham shootings
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Birmingham Police Department requested help from the public with locating a vehicle of interest it said has possibly been used during recent shootings within the city. The police department said the vehicle is being described as a white Ford Explorer, with a stolen municipal...
ABC 33/40 News
Police say speed a factor in crash which killed two in downtown Birmingham
Two people died early Sunday morning after a single-car crash in downtown Birmingham, according to the Birmingham Police Department. Police said they currently believe speed played a factor in the cause of the accident. At approximately 1:20 a.m., South Precinct officers were dispatched to Publix Midtown at 230 20th Street...
ABC 33/40 News
Missing and Endangered Person Alert canceled for 18-year-old last seen in Bibb County
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — UPDATE: The missing person alert has been canceled. A Missing and Endangered Person Alert was issued for an 18-year-old who was last seen Saturday in Brent, Alabama. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Bibb County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help with...
ABC 33/40 News
Second suspect sought after fatal attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park
One person was shot and killed Sunday morning during an attempted robbery on a National Forest Service Road near Cheaha State Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office. The office said the victim of the robbery was killed and the suspect was also shot during the attempt. The suspect...
ABC 33/40 News
15-year-old Helena girl reported missing found safe
The Helena Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Jaden Davis was last seen on Monday, August 15, 2022. She is 5' 2" tall and weighs 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She doesn't have the braces that are in the photo. Her family...
ABC 33/40 News
City of Leeds committed to Main Street Alabama designation, mayor says
LEEDS, Ala. — Mayor David Miller insists the City of Leeds is committed to the Main Street Leeds team and their goal to revitalize downtown in the face of questions over public funding and accommodations. The city was awarded a Main Street Alabama designated community status in June after...
ABC 33/40 News
Three firefighters suffer minor injuries while battling large house fire in Morris
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Three firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling a large house fire Monday morning in Morris. The Palmerdale Fire Department was one of four fire departments that responded the fire off Glennwood Road. The Palmerdale Fire Department said the fire was difficult early on because...
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Few strong storms later today
------- MOISTURE LEVELS RISING: After a very pleasant weekend, moisture levels will rise across Alabama today, and we will mention the chance of a few strong thunderstorms this afternoon ahead of a surface front dropping in from the north. SPC has defined a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms for parts of North/Central Alabama due to the potential for strong winds with the heavier storms.
ABC 33/40 News
Hoover drivers hoping gas prices continue to fall
Drivers are getting a little relief when fueling up. Darren Lucas said "little bit of a break because It was going up and up so yes I feel like it’s a little relief.”. AAA reports the average price for regular gas in Alabama is $3.54. That’s 64 cents cheaper...
ABC 33/40 News
Etowah County Schools return to pre-pandemic remote learning numbers
Etowah County Schools Superintendent Dr. Alan Cosby said there are ten students throughout the district learning remotely in their virtual academy. He said those numbers are slightly lower compared to last school year's numbers, returning the district to a pre-pandemic state. He said the school district is returning back to...
ABC 33/40 News
Game day "binge drinking" possibly reduced if UA offers alcohol, eatery staff say
The University of Alabama is moving forward on bringing alcohol to sporting events just ahead of the 2022 football season. If this goes through, some staff at nearby eateries and bars think pregame binge drinking could be reduced. "Yeah, just slow down on binge drinking a little bit. Like I...
ABC 33/40 News
AHSAA football previews: State's top quarterbacks set to compete for 6A throne
This is the sixth in an eight-part series previewing the 2022 high school football season, focusing on teams and players across our coverage area in central Alabama. There will be a preview for each classification which includes teams, players and games to watch before we release the first ABC 33/40 Power Rankings of the year and the staff’s preseason picks for the Super 7.
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham wins its third shutout in a row in solid team performance against San Diego
The Birmingham Legion put up a stellar 1-0 performance at Protective Stadium to knock the San Diego Loyal off its five-game win streak and bring Legion to 4th place in the USL Championship’s Eastern Conference. After terrific form as of late, this shutout is the 4th Legion win in a row and makes it three games without conceding a goal.
