Related
Chicago Bulls Rookie Suffers ACL Injury
Undrafted rookie Justin Lewis, who signed a two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls in July, has suffered a torn right ACL and is out indefinitely.
Bears’ Cairo Santos calls Soldier Field turf conditions ‘reckless’
Saturday’s opening preseason game for both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears was an opportunity for fans of the two teams to get a glimpse of the 2022 rosters. It was also an opportunity for many to get their first glimpse of the conditions at Soldier Field, and the reviews were not five-star.
Brandon Ingram off limits in New Orleans Pelicans trade talks for Kevin Durant
Star forward Brandon Ingram played an important role in the New Orleans Pelicans’ surprise run to the NBA Playoffs a
76ers, Ben Simmons reach settlement agreement on grievance filed by former point guard: report
The ties between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers appear to be officially over. The two sides have reportedly reached a settlement agreement over the grievance that Simmons filed in order to recoup a portion of the $20 million the Sixers withheld as a result of Simmons sitting out games during the 2021-2022 season, according to an ESPN report.
