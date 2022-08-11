ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Bell, PA

Blue Bell Woman, Who Once Had Plans to Become a Nun, Welcomes Her 100th Great-Grandchild

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OSlg4_0hDr7h4f00
Marguerite Koller.Image via NBC 10.

Blue Bell resident Marguerite Koller recently met her 100th great-grandchild, a baby boy born to her granddaughter, Christine Balster, writes Elyse DiPisa for NBC 10.

The latest addition to the family was supposed to be the 99th great-grandchild, but he ended up arriving a week past the due date and nabbing the milestone title in the process. And to make the occasion even more special, he arrived shortly before his great-grandmother is due to turn 100 herself.

Koller married her husband in 1942. The couple remained happily married for 66 years.

“They started a business in Roxborough,” said Balster. “(They had) 11 children, 56 grandchildren.”

With 100 great-grandchildren added to the mix, family gatherings can get a bit crowded. Still, family members are happy to spend part of their holidays and special events with their mega matriarch.

Interestingly, the family nearly did not happen, because Koller, as a youth, had somewhat different plans for her future.

“I was going to the convent,” said Koller. “I was accepted!”

Read more about Marguerite Koller at NBC 10.

