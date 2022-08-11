ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yancey County, NC

Comments / 4

Related
FOX Carolina

NC Truck driver recognized for decision that may have saved lives

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) announced that a truck driver from North Carolina was recently recognized for wearing a seat belt during a crash in 2021 that could have been worse. Officials said North Carolina resident Donald Maines was given the North Carolina...
GREENVILLE, SC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC at 241 am EDT, Aug 16th 2022

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022-023-032-033-WVZ042>044-507-508- 161200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Patrick-Franklin-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Stuart, Rocky Mount, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix,...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

North Carolina man’s search for lost and forgotten graves

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Blair Tormey is on a decade-long mission to help find forgotten graves in North Carolina. “Just about every cemetery that you can think of has some section or some portion that they know people are buried there, but they don’t know who they are. The graves have at least lost their markings or markings were damaged, or the headstones were removed,” he explained.
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Madison County, NC
State
Kentucky State
Perry County, KY
Government
Madison County, NC
Government
County
Yancey County, NC
Yancey County, NC
Government
County
Perry County, KY
City
Madison, NC
Local
Kentucky Government
FOX Carolina

PHOTOS: Students in Upstate, WNC, GA return to school

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thousands of students in the Upstate, Western North Carolina and parts of Georgia are grabbing their backpacks and getting on the bus for the first day of school. We want to see your kids’ first day of school pictures. Submit your pictures here:. Here’s...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Carolina

Upstate residents among those charged in multi-million dollar fraud scheme

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Eight people were indicted by a federal grand jury in Tennessee on charges involving an alleged Medicare and Medicaid fraud conspiracy, including several people from the Upstate of South Carolina. Mark H. Wildasin, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, announced the indictments...
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox
FOX8 News

North Carolina better place to live than South Carolina: report

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina is one of the worst states to live in in America, according to report released Monday from WalletHub. South Carolina ranked 45th on the list, with the bottom spots mostly populated by Southern states. Mississippi came in in 50th, with Louisiana and Arkansas coming in 48th and 47th, […]
POLITICS
FOX Carolina

Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says

Coleman will be available for adoption at Greenville Humane Society on Wednesday. Highlighting what's new in the area including Mama T's Herbal shop, Coco Bowlz, and Ellenburg Custom Trailers. Growing popularity in thrifting. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. First day back to school...
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
WJHL

Greene County Sheriff: Missing woman found safe

UPDATE: Sandra Pryor was located and is safe as of Monday afternoon, according to an updated post from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were contacted by her husband, who said she has been located. GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a 51-year-old woman was reported missing by her husband, authorities are searching for any […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Donations are being taken right now for an Asheville police officer whose family has been displaced from their home due to a devastating fire. Lt. Russ Crisp of the Asheville Police Department and his family "suffered a devastating fire in their home because of malfunctioning junction box" on Aug. 7. Fortunately, the fire department was able to respond in time and keep the home from becoming a total loss. But Crisp's family will be displaced for the next six months, at least, while repairs are made.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

WATCH: Bear enjoys stroll at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park

Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Thomas Truman is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and discharging a firearm into a crowd.
GATLINBURG, TN
FOX8 News

12-year-old girl found shot to death in Kentucky

UPDATE (2:50 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12): The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is releasing more details after a young girl’s body was found Thursday night. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and Paintsville EMS responded around 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 to a “reported assault” in the Van Lear community. Deputies say when they arrived […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy