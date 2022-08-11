Britney Spears has been having a tough time with her ex's as of late. One of her ex-husbands, Kevin Federline, recently posted a video of Spears in an argument with their two sons. Federline wrote, "I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos the boys took when they were 11 & 12." Spears' lawyer defended her, as did many of her fans and peers.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO