Cardi B Shows Off Her Onion Haircare Routine
Last month, Cardi Bappeared on the cover of Vogue Singapore, much to the adoration of her fans. She also claimed that she's focusing on her next album, and released a new single, "Hot Shit," with Kanye West and Lil Durk. But prioritizing her music doesn't mean Cardi's not keeping up her Vogue-worthy looks.
Martha Stewart Says She's Not Dating Pete Davidson, Sees Him As A Son
Martha Stewart has been keeping an eye on Pete Davidson's love life. Back in May, she ran into Davidson and his then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian, and she spoke highly of them. "They’re fun," she said. "They’re very nice together." Now that Davidson and Kardashian are through, some fans started to wonder if there was anything brewing between the cooking icon and the comedian.
The Game Says He Has The Best Rap Album Out, Thanks Fans For Support
On Friday, August 12, The Game dropped his star-studded album, Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind. Equipped with 31 songs, the project featured an abundance of artists like Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, NBA Youngboy, Kanye West, and others. Since its release, fans have expressed their fondness of the tape, and The Game made it his business to publicly thank them.
Sports Gambling Sites Have People Betting On Kim Kardashian's Next Boyfriend
Last week, Kim Kardashian called it quits with her boyfriend of nine months, Pete Davidson. While neither of them have addressed it, Kanye West wasted no time trolling their breakup. West took to his Instagram account and shared a newspaper with the headline "SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28.”. Aside...
Wack 100 Says Nipsey Hussle’s Brother Is ‘Selfish With Anger’ After Getting Nipsey’s Feature Removed From The Game’s New Album Drillmatic
The Game's manager Wack 100 has called out Nipsey Hussle's brother for being "selfish with anger" after getting Nipsey’s feature removed from the Compton, Calif. rapper's new album Drillmatic. In a video posted on YouTube on Aug. 13, Wack 100 was on Clubhouse on Aug. 12 talking with fans...
Joe Jonas Wants To Take The Stigma Away From Men Using Cosmetic Injectables
"I think there’s a stigma that’s fading, and I like that."
Queen Latifah & Ludacris Star In Netflix Movie "End Of The Road"
Queen Latifah and Ludacris' careers may have started as rappers, but they both managed to move into the film industry. Queen Latifah, whose real name is Dana Elaine Owens, has appeared in an abundance of movie and shows like Set It Off, Living Single, Girls Trip, and more. Similarly, Luda has been featured in popular motion pictures as well like Fast & Furious, Hustle & Flow, and others.
Mariah Carey's Atlanta Home Invaded & Burglarized
It's never been uncommon for celebrities to gloat about their luxurious vacations on social media, but it has been known to make them a target. Unfortunately, this was the case for legendary singer and songwriter, Mariah Carey. While she was enjoying life with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, and her twins, Monroe and Moroccan, her home was being invaded.
YaYa Mayweather & NBA Youngboy Seemingly Back Together After She Says She's "Back Home"
The relationship between YaYa Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy has had its fair share of twists and turns. Initially, things were good, as the two began dating in 2019 and welcomed their son, Kentrell Gaulden Jr., in 2021. However, things turned sour after YaYa, daughter of former boxer Floyd Mayweather, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she stabbed a girl for being with the father of her child.
NBA・
‘I Don’t Feel Comfortable’: Kehlani Ends Show Early After Fans Seemingly Pass Out in Crowd
Kehlani is prioritizing the safety of her fans. On Monday night, the R&B singer cut her performance in Philadelphia short after several fans in the crowd appeared to pass out during the show. An official at the venue tells Rolling Stone that the show ended only “about 5 minutes early” and that no attendees were transported to the hospital. “I can’t have this. This is not okay. I don’t feel comfortable. I don’t feel okay. I don’t feel like anybody is safe right now,” Kehlani said before walking offstage at The Mann Center’s Skyline Stage in videos captured on TikTok. “I love you...
Gunna Says He’ll “Be Home Soon” In New IG Post As “DS4EVER” Goes Platinum
Although he’s spent the last few months locked away from the world in Fulton County Jail, YSL artist Gunna continues to maintain a positive attitude – especially amid news that his most recent album, DS4EVER has officially gone platinum. As HipHopDX reports, the 29-year-old’s team shared a post...
Britney Spears Ex-Husband Reportedly Convicted Of Crashing Her Wedding
Britney Spears has been having a tough time with her ex's as of late. One of her ex-husbands, Kevin Federline, recently posted a video of Spears in an argument with their two sons. Federline wrote, "I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos the boys took when they were 11 & 12." Spears' lawyer defended her, as did many of her fans and peers.
Cam'ron Shows Off Rare Footage Of Him Rapping in 1995 Cypher
Cam'ron got his start as a rapper early. The "Hey Ma" rapper became known among Harlem at a young age for being able to deliver ruthless bars seemingly on command. Now, Killer Cam has given fans a glimpse of those early days in a new Instagram post on Saturday. In...
Kodak Black Seemingly Responds To NBA Youngboy's Diss
Last week, rapper Kodak Black expressed his frustrations with NBA Youngboy's fan base. After Kodak, whose real name is Bill Kapri, went on Instagram live and called all recent rap albums "mid," YB's fans did what they usually do-- troll. They instantly took to the Florida native's comments and wrote things like "YB better."
NBA・
Orlando Brown Says Soulja Boy Is Whitney Houston, Has "No Problem" With Him
Orlando Brown's last mention through tabloids and news cycles were about his... interesting comments about Bow Wow and the claim that he had a "bomb a** p***y." Combined with his comments about Nick Cannon and a host of other celebrities, many fans and social media spectators have been concerned about the former Disney Channel star's mental health, while others still defend him as being funny or in on the joke. Whatever the case, there's a new Orlando Brown clip floating around, and this time the 34-year-old rapper said in an interview with Cam Capone that Whitney Houston is inside Soulja Boy's body.
Antonio Brown Speaks Out After Meeting With Kanye West
Antonio Brown's pivot towards becoming a hip-hop star and sports brand mogul has been fun to watch. As it stands, Brown is currently the President of Kanye West's Donda Sports, and he is also making a name for himself in music. Just last month, Brown went viral thanks to his epic performance at Rolling Loud. He created his own dance out of that moment, and it is very likely that the dance will be used as touchdown celebrations throughout the upcoming NFL season.
NFL・
Charleston White Says His Nipsey Hussle Apology Video Is "Fake" & From Last Year
Charleston White says that the video circulating on social media of himself apologizing to Nipsey Hussle is not only "fake," but also was recorded last year. White addressed the clip in a video shared online. "I made that fake apology when we go to Atlanta," White said in the post...
A$AP Rocky & Rihanna’s Date Night Outfits Continue To Make Headlines
Fans were pleasantly surprised with Rihanna’s envelope-pushing maternity style throughout her pregnancy, and now, just a few months after giving birth, the 34-year-old is proving that motherhood won’t stop her from stepping out alongside her beau in an impressive outfit for date night. We’ve already seen the pair...
