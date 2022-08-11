Crowds in Silver Spring enjoyed music, dancing and foods during International Food and Craft Festival in Veteran’s Plaza Sunday. Hosted by Chic Events DC, this around the world tour featured more than 60 artisans and small businesses sharing authentic food and crafts from all cultures. A DJ kept the groove going with an international playlist as visitors checked out the brightly colored clothing and crafts for sale.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 23 HOURS AGO