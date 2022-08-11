Read full article on original website
Here's what you need to know about Alexandria Restaurant Week, coming Aug. 19
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Start browsing menus, because Alexandria Restaurant Week is back on the calendar starting Aug. 19. Dozens of restaurants across the city will spend 10 days - including two weekends - serving up meals for either $25, $35 or $45 per person. The last day for deals will end on Sunday, Aug. 28.
popville.com
Clubhouse – “Large Georgetown Space Renovated into Cocktail + Coffee Bar”
Clubhouse interior (Photograph by Nick D’Emilio) “Clubhouse (1070 Wisconsin Ave NW) will be mixing cocktails, serving fresh coffee and slinging pizza dough in the newly renovated space in Georgetown Park, formerly known as Church Hall. When given the opportunity to re-open, Clubhouse founders Geoff Dawson and Peter Bayne wanted to create an environment that’ll be a gathering spot for everyone in the Georgetown neighborhood.
alxnow.com
Spicy chicken chain Hangry Joe’s opens in Alexandria Commons
Hot chicken chain Hangry Joe’s has opened in the Alexandria Commons shopping center (3227 Duke Street). The chain announced the new location last October and it finally opened late last week according to the chain’s Instagram page. As the name suggests, the main item on the menu is...
WJLA
DC Summer Restaurant Week 2022: What you need to know
WASHINGTON (7News) — Summer restaurant week kicks off Monday in the District. More than 160 restaurants in D.C. are participating, according to the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW). Some Virginia and Maryland restaurants are also included. The event runs from Aug. 15 to 21. Restaurants participating will offer three-course...
bethesdamagazine.com
Miss Toya’s now open in Silver Spring
Miss Toya’s Creole House is now open at 923 Ellsworth Drive in downtown Silver Spring. The restaurant opened Friday, according to owner Jeffeary Miskiri. He said Monday the restaurant “had a lot of foot traffic” on its opening day. The restaurant is still in its soft opening...
georgetowner.com
Luxe Residences Underway for Georgetown
$215-Million Heating Plant Condo Project Starts Next Month. At last, the demolition of the vacant West Heating Plant at 1051-55 29th St. NW is slated to begin after Sept. 5, making way for a 10-story, high-end condo building with about 70 units. Thirty percent of the structure will be preserved — including the western facade entrance. The U.S. Commission of Fine Arts gave final approval in late May.
mocoshow.com
Hangry Joe’s Travilah Square Opening Pushed Back to Monday, August 15
The first announced Hangry Joe’s in MoCo (Wheaton already opened, but was announced later) will now open in the Travilah Square shopping center on Monday, August 15 Saturday, according to a sign placed on the front door. The sign previously stated that the restaurant would open on Saturday, August 13z.
bethesdamagazine.com
New Marriott International headquarters towers above downtown Bethesda
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 9 a.m. Aug. 16, 2022, to clarify information about certain features of the headquarters. Standing 21 stories high on Woodmont Avenue in downtown Bethesda, the new Marriott International corporate headquarters is an innovative building with imposing views of downtown Bethesda, a fitness center, lactation rooms, a cafeteria and a daycare, among other amenities.
vivatysons.com
Late Summer 2022 Taste of Tysons Restaurant Guide
Set on historic Church Street in the heart of Vienna, Bazin’s on Church continues to exceed the expectations of the town’s discriminating diners. Chef Patrick Bazin’s modern American cuisine is simply extraordinary. Stop in for a drink at the bar or a delicious meal in their comfortable and casual dining area. Reservations are strongly recommended.
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Bakery
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve baked goods. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe – 2150 N. Culpeper St., Arlington, Virginia.
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the basement, porch and price, obviously
This rental is located at 317 34th Pl NE near Dix St NE. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,700 / 3br – 1800ft2 – Renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath Row Home In Quiet NE Location (Washington DC) Updated brick row-home with front porch and fantastic rear yard nestled in...
NPS to close, clear tents at Mount Vernon Square
WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—The National Park Service plans to close two parcels of park space at Mount Vernon Square due to unsanitary conditions caused by homeless encampments. NPS posted signs August 9 notifying the public that two parks at K and 9th streets will close on August 24. They state the closure is, “to address […]
Woonsocket Call
Laser Frenectomy Carver Langston, Ivy City Washington D.C. Update
Washington DC, USA - Carver Langston, Ivy City - August 13, 2022 /MarketersMEDIA/ — The updated treatment involves the use of a laser light that dissolves the frenum under the tongue or lower lip to allow a better range of motion. Completely painless, the procedure is safe for children and even babies.
mymcmedia.org
Silver Spring Crowds Enjoy International Festival
Crowds in Silver Spring enjoyed music, dancing and foods during International Food and Craft Festival in Veteran’s Plaza Sunday. Hosted by Chic Events DC, this around the world tour featured more than 60 artisans and small businesses sharing authentic food and crafts from all cultures. A DJ kept the groove going with an international playlist as visitors checked out the brightly colored clothing and crafts for sale.
mocoshow.com
International Food & Craft Festival Takes Place Sunday, August 14, in Silver Spring
The International Food & Craft Festival takes place today, August 14, from 1-7pm at Veterans Plaza (One Veterans Place) in Silver Spring. The event will feature arts & crafts, food vendors, performances, music and entertainment. The event is run by Chic Events DC, who produce multiple arts and crafts events, fashion shows, arts exhibitions and more in the Washington DC metro area.
mocoshow.com
$25,000 Winning ‘Pick 5’ Ticket Sold at Silver Spring 7-Eleven
A $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket, purchased for 50-cents, was sold at the 7-Eleven at 13401 New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring. According to the Maryland Lottery, the winning numbers on August 9 were 77770 and delivered 20 winning tickets, each worth over $10,000 or more, including the ticket previously mentioned. Details below:
themunchonline.com
2030 North Capitol Street NW
4 bedroom - Great NW DC location - Make your home in this spacious 4 bedroom duplex in NW DC. This unit features stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and plenty of closet space. Tenant pays gas and electric. No Pets Allowed. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent. Available. 2030 N Capitol...
themunchonline.com
7400 Rhode Island Ave - [HOLD FUNDS - 8.1.22]
7400 Rhode Island Ave - [HOLD FUNDS - 8.1.22], College Park, MD. Hoping to find a respectful moral individual that needs a quiet home to get through the school year (and maybe longer). Five bedroom,... Learn more.
