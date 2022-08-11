Read full article on original website
Related
thunderboltradio.com
Tennessee new business filings 2nd highest ever for quarter
According to the new Quarterly Business and Economic Indicators report issued by the Secretary of State’s office, Tennessee experienced the second largest number of new entity filings for a second quarter in the 24-year history of data being collected. “Tennessee continues its robust record of new business creation and...
thunderboltradio.com
Milan Beats Union City in Monday Golf; Chandler Earns Medalist Honors
Union City’s boys fell three strokes short of besting Milan, dropping a close match (179-182) to the Bulldogs at Poplar Meadows Country Club. Nolan Chandler was Union City’s medalist for the third straight outing, shooting a 42. Reese Paschall and Landon Hauhe each finished with a 46, and Logan Vincent came in with a 48.
thunderboltradio.com
Martin Mayor Randy Brundige named ‘Mayor of the Year’ by Tennessee Municipal League
Martin Mayor Randy Brundige has been named the 2022 Mayor of the Year by the Tennessee Municipal League at its 82nd Annual Conference in Gatlinburg. Currently in the fourth year of a fifth term, Mayor Brundige has a background in budgets, sales, markets, and providing efficient services from his career in livestock sales and auctions. Under his leadership, the City of Martin has undergone major changes, many of which have been financed by more than $50 million in grant funds for new infrastructure and economic development projects.
thunderboltradio.com
Nico Yantko named Murray State University Director of Athletics
MURRAY, Ky. — Nico Yantko is coming home to Murray State University after being named the 10th athletics director in school history. A two-degree Murray State alumnus, Yantko will be introduced in a public event in the Murray Room of the CFSB Center, Tuesday at noon. The event will be streamed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/AAHBChyIwwQ.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thunderboltradio.com
The Obion County Fair to Begin on Saturday
The Obion County Fair will begin an eight day run starting this Saturday. This year’s 64th annual fair is titled “Over the Harvest Moon” and will take place at the Obion County Fairgrounds in Union City. The fair’s opening day on Saturday will include nine pageants, ranging...
thunderboltradio.com
Tennessee third least expensive state in the country for gas prices
After Tennessee gas prices dropped another 12 cents last week to $3.50, the state moved up to the third least expensive state in the country for gas prices. In West Tennessee, Obion and Lake Counties have the least expensive average gas price at $3.28, followed by Weakley County at $3.29.
thunderboltradio.com
Local Counties Included in Drought Declaration
A Disaster Declaration has been designated for several counties in Northwest Tennessee and Western Kentucky. The declaration was issued by the Secretary of Agriculture due to drought conditions that began on July 26th. The declaration includes six primary Tennessee counties, which includes Weakley and Henry, along with eight adjacent counties...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Volleyball Wins Season Opener
Match No. 1 of the 2022 volleyball season was a convincing victory for Union City. The Lady Tornadoes swept visiting West Carroll 3-0 Monday night, winning 25-10, 25-19 and 25-10. Sadie Crawford had a team-high 11 kills, with Addison Carr accounting for 10. Emma Powell registered eight kills, and Debrionna...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thunderboltradio.com
UT Martin Football ranked 15th in preseason AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25 Poll
Hot off the program’s highest ranking in program history, the UT Martin football team will open the 2022 campaign ranked 15th in the AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25 Poll. Last season, UT Martin went 10-3 while posting a 5-1 mark in league play to secure the program’s second OVC championship and first since 2006.
thunderboltradio.com
Gleason Board to get updates on code enforcement, on-premises beer consumption
The Gleason City Board will get updates on code enforcement and on-premises beer consumption during Monday night’s regular monthly meeting. City Attorney Beau Pemberton will update the Board on a proposal to allow on-premises beer consumption as as code enforcement and the sale of condemned property. The Board will...
thunderboltradio.com
Construction manager, engineer to discuss design for Dresden City Hall, Fire and Police Departments
The design for a new Dresden City Hall, Fire Department, and Police Department will take a closer step Thursday afternoon when the construction manager and engineer meet to discuss the project. The meeting will be Thursday at 2:00 at Dresden City Hall inside in the McWherter Civic Center. The public...
thunderboltradio.com
James “Buck” Abney, 89, Greenfield
Visitation for James “Buck” Abney, age 89, of Greenfield, will be Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 11:00 until 1:00 at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield. Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield in charge of arrangements.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Commissioners Honor Mayor Benny McGuire With Naming of Building
Today was the final County Commission meeting for Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire. Following a farewell address to the board, and a full room of attendees, Commissioner Paul Albright introduced a motion to honor McGuire with the naming of a building.(AUDIO) Mayor McGuire was visably moved by the announcement, with...
thunderboltradio.com
Work zone lane restriction on U.S. 641 north of Murray starting Monday
A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to start construction activities on U.S. 641 North of Murray on Monday. This work zone on U.S. 641 at mile point 10.9 is to construct an R-Cut intersection for the Paschall Truck Lines (PTL) entrance. This work zone is about 7/10ths of a mile north of the U.S. 641/KY 80 intersection.
Comments / 0