Martin Mayor Randy Brundige has been named the 2022 Mayor of the Year by the Tennessee Municipal League at its 82nd Annual Conference in Gatlinburg. Currently in the fourth year of a fifth term, Mayor Brundige has a background in budgets, sales, markets, and providing efficient services from his career in livestock sales and auctions. Under his leadership, the City of Martin has undergone major changes, many of which have been financed by more than $50 million in grant funds for new infrastructure and economic development projects.

MARTIN, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO