ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJBF

Head lice still an issue among school-aged kids

By Taylor Maresca
WJBF
WJBF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3831Wq_0hDr4Zr600

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — School-aged children are the most susceptible group to head lice, a parasite that attaches to hair and feeds on human blood.

Lice spread from head-to-head contact, so students that spend all day together in close quarters are at risk.

A tell tale sign of lice is itching of the scalp, neck or shoulders, but the absence of itching does not mean the absence of lice.

“Not everybody itches when they have lice,” Catherine Collins, owner of Coastal Lice Center, said. “So, if you don’t itch, you may not know you have it.”

She said that even if a student is not showing signs of lice, it is still important to stay on top of it. She recommends getting a good lice comb and combing through hair once a week.

There are also some tricks to help prevent lice.

ALSO ON WJBF: Mold in dorms delays move-in for AU students

“Best way to prevent lice going back to school is for girls to wear their hair up. Bun or braid is the best,” Collins said. “We recommend prevention spray of peppermint. Lice don’t like the smell of peppermint.”

If a child does get lice, they have to be individually picked out of the hair. Collins said it is tedious but necessary work.

“Before I started this business, my children had lice, and I know how time-consuming and frustrating it is to do,” Collins said. “It’s really the manual labor of the combing through really well, and going through strand by strand getting all the lice out ”

She said the worst part is that even after hours of searching, some lice and eggs may get left behind.

“The hard part is getting rid of all the eggs,” Collins said. “Because if you don’t, they will just rehatch.”

She said if even one egg is missed, the infestation will start again.

The good news is that lice only live on humans, so parents don’t have to worry about the parasite infecting their homes.

AU Health doctors urge caution amid rising monkeypox cases

“Once they come off your head, they die within 24 hours, so they’re not living in your home.” Collins said. “Obviously, if you have lice and get treated, you need to do the basics, but you don’t have to do crazy cleaning [of your home].”

Collins advises against using old wives’ tales like mayonnaise and vinegar to cure lice.

“Oh, no, please don’t put mayonnaise. We’ve seen quite a few people that have done that in the past, but that is not a good way,” Collins said. “If you wanna do something at home, we would say olive oil. That can help to suffocate the lies, but it doesn’t do anything to the eggs.”

Horry County Schools’ website states that if a student gets lice, the district will excuse their absence for two days while they get the lice removed. Once the student is ready to return, the school nurse will screen them before they are allowed back into the classroom.

Coastal Lice Center is offering free head lice checks this week leading up to the first day of school, so parents can ensure their students are heading into the school year lice-free.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

More than 300 new teachers coming to Horry County Schools during teacher shortage

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 300 new teachers are coming to Horry County Schools for the 2022-23 school year to help fight the nationwide teacher shortage. The South Carolina Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement (CERRA) releases teacher turnover data twice each school year. November 2021’s report showed roughly 6,900 teachers and […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
sclawyersweekly.com

Estate of drowning victim awarded $20.73M

After a weeklong trial, an Horry County jury has awarded nearly $21 million to the estate of a Maryland man who drowned in front of his family while vacationing at a Myrtle Beach resort. An attorney for the estate, J. Christopher Pracht of Thomason & Pracht in Anderson, said that Zerihun Wolde, his fiancee, Meswaet Abel, ...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Head Lice#Manual Labor#Infestation#Itch#Public Health#Coastal Lice Center
peedeenewsnetwork.com

CCU board of trustees approves three new degree programs

The Coastal Carolina University board of trustees approved three new degree programs during its summer meeting on Aug. 12. The programs are a Bachelor of Science in biology education (BBE), a Bachelor of Science in marine science education (BMSE), and a Master of Education in counseling (MEC) with concentrations in school counseling and clinical mental health counseling. The BBE and BMSE programs will be housed in the Gupta College of Science, which will implement them in cooperation with the Spadoni College of Education and Social Sciences. The board also unanimously approved a contract extension for CCU President Michael T. Benson.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Nearly 700 power outages reported in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Nearly 700 customers are without power Monday night in the Conway area. Horry Electric Cooperative posted to Facebook and said the outage is due to a broken pole from a car crash. They said a pole replacement takes a minimum of four hours from...
CONWAY, SC
peedeenewsnetwork.com

HopeHealth Welcomes New Provider

FLORENCE, S.C. – HopeHealth welcomes Colin Spencer, DDS, a dentist serving patients of HopeHealth in Lake City and HopeHealth Medical Plaza in Florence. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Applied Health Science from Wheaton College in Wheaton, IL, and a Doctorate of Dental Surgery from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry in Detroit, MI.
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Brookgreen Gardens launching ‘Yoga in the Garden’ experience

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) — Brookgreen Gardens will host yoga sessions on Saturdays throughout the fall.  Called ‘Yoga in the Garden,’ the one-hour Hatha-based yoga practice will take place every Saturday from Sept. 3 through Oct. 29.   “Similar to yoga, entering Brookgreen Gardens is a transformative experience,” instructor Maura Utley said. “It’s a sanctuary […]
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Williamsburg County Detention Center under 5-day quarantine due to community rise in COVID-19 cases

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Detention Center is initiating a five-day quarantine due to a rise in COVID-19 cases within the community. The quarantine period began Sunday, August 14, and will last through Friday, August 19 – leaders said the detention center is following all procedures to prevent inmates and employees from […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Memorial ride honoring fallen paramedic, motorcyclist set for Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A memorial bike ride in honor of the Florence paramedic and the motorcyclist killed in a crash last week will be held on Saturday. Sara Weaver and Cedric Gregg were killed on Aug. 9. Weaver was treating Gregg, a motorcyclist involved in a previous wreck when they were struck by a vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Pamplico Highway.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
counton2.com

Grand Strand Ketamine Center set to open in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH KETAMINE CENTER (WBTW) — The veteran-owned Grand Strand Ketamine Center is set to have its grand opening Monday. The center will help treat people with depression, anxiety, PTSD, chronic pain and other mental and physical conditions. Erik Oberg, a physician at Grand Strand Ketamine Clinic, said ketamine...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Woman found guilty of burglarizing South Carolina home during Hurricane Florence evacuation

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been found guilty of burglarizing a North Charleston home while the victims were evacuated during Hurricane Florence in 2018. Sheena Shanay Alston, 42, was found guilty of first-degree burglary earlier this month by a jury in Charleston County, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said on Monday. Prosecutors said the […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WJBF

WJBF

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy