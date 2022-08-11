Lady Eagles beat Bay tonight on Springvale’s back nine! Hannah Sheley was North Olmsted’s Low individual. Hannah shot a career low 46 tonight!. N.O. Scoring: Kayla Weisenberg, 46. Kenzie Sorg, 56. Rose Lane, 59. Bay Scoring: Charlotte F., 54. Ruthie B., 56. Kiersten B., 59. Kathryn M., 64.

NORTH OLMSTED, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO